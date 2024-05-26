Hulkenberg: "Stupid" F1 Monaco crash unnecessary from Perez and Magnussen
Haas Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg says the Monaco Grand Prix start accident that he fell victim to was "stupid" and "unnecessary from both" Sergio Perez and team-mate Kevin Magnussen.
Photo by: Erik Junius
Debris on the track as marshals wave the red flags due to an opening lap crash
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, from the circuit after a crash on the opening lap
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach
Verstappen credits "tow buddy" Hulkenberg for help to grab Imola F1 pole
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Latest news
Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review
Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash
Autosport Plus
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments