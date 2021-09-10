Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time Next / How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting
Formula 1 Interview

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

CNC Machinists are responsible for creating F1 car parts, making them one of the most important people on a team. We find out how to become one here.

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

A Formula 1 team would be nothing without a car, and it takes hundreds of dedicated people to create the cars and parts you see racing each weekend. One of the most important jobs involved with this is a CNC Machinist – someone who makes the parts necessary to race.

To find out more about what a CNC Machinist is and what they do, we spoke to Andrew Scrowther, a CNC Machinist for McLaren.

What is your role?

CNC Machinist. We are programmer machinists – we’re given a drawing for a part that needs making and we have to look at the drawing, decide how we’re going to make it, and then write a programme for the machine which will make the part complete.

I am an engineer, I’ve done an apprenticeship and have been doing it since I was 16, so this is actually my 45th year as an engineer. Nearly all of that has been on CNC machines, which is quite a long record!

We literally make the part from scratch. They are race car parts, and sometimes we produce pit equipment, tooling, but the majority of parts on my cell are race car parts.

How do you become a CNC Machining Operator?

When I finished my apprenticeship in 1980, CNC machines were quite new, it was all manual machines in those days. I was quite lucky that the company that I worked for had one of the first CNC machines, and they gave me a job working on this. In those days it was only setting and operating, there was no programming – that has only picked up since I’ve been with McLaren Racing.

I was working down on the coast in Shoreham for a firm called BOC Edwards, and I got made redundant from there. In all fairness I’d had enough of engineering, I’d already been doing it for around 30 years. I’ve always had a hobby buying and selling cars, fixing non-runners, and I just wanted to be a car dealer from home!

I said to my wife that I’d heard the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre) is the place to work at. I said, “If I can get a job at the MTC, I’ll stay in engineering, I won’t become a car dealer.” So I set myself that goal.

I came to McLaren for an interview, but it was absolutely rubbish – I didn’t have any programme experience, I’d never seen a Mazak, I didn’t stand a chance. I said to my wife, “Looks like I’m going to be a car dealer!” But I also came away saying, “I’m definitely going to get a job here.”

Andrew Scrowther, CNC Machinist, McLaren

Andrew Scrowther, CNC Machinist, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

After that I had a second interview and again didn’t get the job, because I had no Mazak experience. So I took a job in the Horsham area to learn Mazaks from someone who was retiring, and finally another job came up at McLaren and I came for a third interview. Malcolm Jones [now Andy’s manager] met me at reception and said, “I’ve seen you before haven’t I?” and I said, “Yes, you have, and I told you you’d see me again.”

He must have thought I was determined, because he gave me the job. I owe a lot to Malcom – he gave me a chance to prove myself.

It still wasn’t easy in the early days because I still had a lot to learn. I only had a year’s experience, so I had to be very focused on learning how to programme the machines. I set myself a task and got there in the end.

This is my first job in years where I actually enjoy machining parts. In the past, it was just a job, but at McLaren I actually enjoy my work.

What other skills are useful?

You’ve got to be good at Maths. You’ve also got to be a hands-on sort of person who is prepared to have a go at things.

It’s good to be a team player, McLaren Racing is all about being a team player. But one thing that is absolutely crucial is attention to detail, that’s absolutely paramount. Most engineers are all the same – they see things that others don’t see. Whatever an engineer is doing, even if it’s tiling a wall at home, they will be very precise about it.

If you’re making a race car part, it has to be right. Attention to detail is critical.

Do you go to races?

No. We’re based at MTC. We make sure we deliver everything in time to give the race team and the drivers the best material to fight on the track. And the drivers drop into the shop quite frequently for a chat. It’s always great to meet the guys.

Away from work, I do go to Silverstone. I like the day out – the occasion, the razmataz and the Red Arrows. But actually, you don’t see anywhere near as much as when you’re watching at home on the TV!

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What does a day at work look like for you?

It’s a very early start in the morning! I’m up at 4:30am to leave the house for 5:30am, and I get to MTC for 6:15am. You never know what your next job is on the bench, it’s very varied. We try and run a cell of three machines, so I can have three jobs running at any one time. You can’t always get to all three, sometimes you’re tied up in one machine, so the others need to wait – you can’t divide your attention three ways otherwise you end up making mistakes.

I wouldn’t say it was a stressful day, you’re not rushing around left, right and centre, it’s fairly relaxed because it’s well organised. Everything you need is always there. One thing about McLaren Racing, they’ve never scrimped on tooling – always the best tooling to create the best parts.

You’ve got all the equipment you could possibly need, it’s unreal. This has adjusted focus in recent times and we have adopted a key strategy under the cost cap of always recycling and re-using tools where possible, focusing on the digitisation of our processes. Speed and efficiency are now king, it’s now a normal day to have an iPad working with your machine.

From the McLaren Racing People team:

There isn’t one particular qualification that you need to be successful in this role. Through early education, a focus on STEM subjects is very important. Then after leaving school or college, we have successful engineers come through a time-served apprentice route, or degree qualified in an engineering discipline. Each has its advantages and suit different circumstances.

Anything STEM related will put you in a good place, but particularly maths and science and any technology and engineering focus that your school may offer. Outside of school, there is also a lot of free STEM learning material available to support your development, as well as programmes like F1 in Schools to give you some valuable experience early on.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Previous article

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Next article

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

16 min
3
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

29 min
Latest news
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
F1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

16m
How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

25m
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
F1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

47m
F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
F1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

1 h
Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
F1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being "scary and exciting" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being "scary and exciting"

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
16m
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.