Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Next / Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 News

How to become an Aero Design Engineer in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

Aero Design Engineers are responsible for designing F1 car parts, ensuring the car is as aerodynamic as possible. We find out how to become one here.

How to become an Aero Design Engineer in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

Formula 1 cars are some of the most aerodynamically complex machines in the world. With every single aspect of the car pored over to ensure it’s as slippery through the air as possible, it takes a team of aerodynamicists to ensure that a car is ready to compete in F1.

To find out more about the role that aerodynamics plays in F1 we spoke to Adam Ludgate, an Aero Design Engineer for McLaren.

What is an Aero Design Engineer?

An aero design engineer works alongside an aerodynamicist to design parts to test within the windtunnel. We work with a scaled model of the car and use it to create various configurations to review our aerodynamic performance.

How did you become an Aero Design Engineer? What did you study at school and what qualifications do you need?

My A level choices were Physics and Product Design. I also carried out an advanced diploma in engineering as part of my further education.

At university, I studied Motorsports Engineering as a master’s degree (MEng). If you are in higher education, I would highly recommend looking to gain some industrial experience. Although F1 works quite differently to most other businesses, getting some experience in an engineering background will really help to develop your skills and build important connections.

McLaren Aero Design Engineer Adam Ludgate

McLaren Aero Design Engineer Adam Ludgate

What other skills are useful?

You typically work on the boundary of legality which can present challenges, often requiring unique solutions. Being able to problem solve is a key skill for this role.

Time management is another very useful skill in this role, although this is something which develops largely with experience.

How can I get work experience?

The McLaren graduate scheme and internship are great ways that you can gain some experience to help you get a role in the aero department. The scheme works with several departments including aero which helps to show how the team runs in all areas. I have worked alongside previous graduates who have enrolled on the scheme, I can’t think of a better opportunity.

Do Aero Design Engineers go to races?

Aero Design Engineers don’t go to races as we are fundamentally a development role. We do sometimes visit the windtunnel as engineering support.

What does a day at work look like for an Aero Design Engineer?

A typical day usually starts with a review of work/results from the night before. From that, we decide which parts we need to design next; design direction can change very quickly. The work is predominately CAD based. I work closely with the Additive manufacturing department and the machine shop to produce our parts. We also liaise with an inspection team to ensure parts are manufactured within the specification and the model shop who handle assembly and prep work.

The core hours for a typical working day are 9am-6pm but the reality is the hours can be very fluid and it is quite common to work beyond the core hours.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What’s it like to work as part of a team within an elite sports team?

It’s very exciting, I have personally been a long-time F1 and McLaren fan, so to be part of that team is very fulfilling. We get a lot of feedback from the travelling race team which feeds directly into the parts we make, sometimes while during a live session which feels very surreal at first.

Has the job changed at all since the new regulations came in, and what do you have to do differently?

Having started my role towards the end of the previous era, a lot of the models I worked with were very mature and any changes I made were minimal.

The new regulations were very much a blank sheet of paper which meant almost everything we used was obsolete. The initial development phase of the new regulations has and continues to be fast evolving. Though the role is the same, we have found that we are forced to work in slightly different ways to overcome both new challenges as well as old challenges but with a new set of tools.

What’s your favourite part of the job?

There is a buzz about the team both internally and externally. Within the team, you are part of a small group working in a particular area, development rates are very quick and you don’t often have to wait long before you feel a sense of progress.

That progress translates to the external buzz surrounding the team; it provides you with a sense of ownership over parts (a front wing, for example) which you can often point out while actively competing on the world stage, it’s very exciting.

In a lot of ways, your career integrates with your social life in a way that I haven’t seen in any other industry.

Sparks fly from Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Sparks fly from Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

We at McLaren Racing are excited to be developing a new, state of the art windtunnel at our Woking MTC which will add more agility and ability to the Aero department and closely related teams. This will make a fantastic impact on team and car performance.

To find out more about jobs in our Aero department, see our latest vacancies.

 

shares
comments
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom
Previous article

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom
Next article

Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars

Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
Load comments

Latest news

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid

Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars

How to become an Aero Design Engineer in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an Aero Design Engineer in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
1 h
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
22 h
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Plus

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks OLEG KARPOV?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner Plus

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner

It’s 25 years since a Williams F1 car last won a world championship. STUART CODLING examines the FW19

Formula 1
Apr 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.