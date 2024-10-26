All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexican GP

How Shwartzman joined Button in unwanted F1 club

Shwartzman was caught out after the Albon/Bearman FP1 incident

Ewan Gale
Robert Shwartzman, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber

First practice for the Mexico Grand Prix saw five rookies take to the wheel, but the 60-minute session didn't go smoothly for two drivers.

Oliver Bearman took charge of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez but was involved in a tangle with Alex Albon midway through the session.

Albon was charging in his Williams when coming up on the slower-moving Ferrari in the mid-sector Esses but, when about to pass, lost the rear of his car on the inside kerb and swiped the side of Bearman's machine, leaving both stranded with terminal damage.

But with that incident still ongoing, Robert Shwartzman - who was controlling Zhou Guanyu's Sauber for the session - went past Yuki Tsunoda's RB as the Japanese slowed, triggering an investigation.

The stewards found the Ferrari junior guilty of overtaking under yellow flags, explaining: "Following the incident at T9 Shwartzman passed a single waved yellow, and a double yellow flag before overtaking Tsunoda in the yellow zone while traveling at speed.

"The penalty is the usual penalty for passing under a double yellow, and while the Stewards recognise that the driver is not scheduled to start the race, they have applied the consistent penalty."

Shwartzman joins Button on unusual waiting list

Jenson Button, McLaren MCL32

Jenson Button, McLaren MCL32

Photo by: Sutton Images

That consistent penalty is a grid drop of five positions for the next F1 race Shwartzman participates in.

However, with the grid almost completely filled for next season and Shwartzman not in the running for any of the remaining vacant seats, it is unlikely he will be able to take that penalty, unless he is called upon in a reserve capacity, like Bearman has on two occasions this year for both Ferrari and Haas.

It is a situation that mirrors one Jenson Button experienced in 2017 when substituting for Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix that year.

Read Also:

With the Spaniard competing in the Indianapolis 500, Button came out of retirement to join Stoffel Vandoorne for the Woking-based outfit but during the race, he pitched Pascal Wehrlein into the barriers at Portier.

The stewards then gave the Briton a three-place grid penalty but, where his situation differs to Shwartzman, the incident report explained that punishment was for the "next race he participates in this season", whereas the latter's punishment is less descriptive.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Horner reveals Alonso held Red Bull switch talks
Next article Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - FP3

Live: Mexico GP updates - FP3

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Live: Mexico GP updates - FP3
Why Mexican GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

Why Mexican GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Mexican GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season
More from
Robert Shwartzman
Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew

Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew

WEC
COTA
Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew
WEC COTA: AF Corse Ferrari sneaks past Toyota for win

WEC COTA: AF Corse Ferrari sneaks past Toyota for win

WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: AF Corse Ferrari sneaks past Toyota for win
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Sauber
More from
Sauber
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss

The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss
Sauber last scored a year ago - how is Audi planning to arrest that poor form?

Sauber last scored a year ago - how is Audi planning to arrest that poor form?

Formula 1
Sauber last scored a year ago - how is Audi planning to arrest that poor form?
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Latest news

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By GP Racing
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe