All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Russell released from medical centre after heavy FP2 crash

Russell had an accident early on in second practice in Mexico

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Marshals clear away the car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell suffered a hefty crash in Formula 1's second practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix to trigger a lengthy red flag.

The Briton, who had earlier topped first practice, took too much kerb at Turn 9 to visibly upset his Mercedes' handling as the rear of the car began to bounce, pitching Russell into the Tecpro barrier sideways.

Russell was able to get out of the car unaided - though clutching his midriff - and the nature of the impact necessitated the appearance of the medical car, which took him to the circuit's medical centre for checks - though he was later released.

A Mercedes spokesperson said Russell was "physically OK but it was a significant impact".

This led to a 24-minute break in proceedings to repair the Tecpro barriers on the exit of Turn 9 damaged in the Russell impact, before the session was able to get going again. 

Russell's Mercedes sustained heavy damage to the right-hand side of the car, particularly to the sidepod and rear wing, and thus will require lengthy repairs overnight.

Marshals clear away the car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Marshals clear away the car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It was the second heavy impact sustained by Russell in consecutive weeks after he spun out at Turn 19 in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I don't really know what happened, the car just started bouncing on the ground. And before I had a chance to even catch it, the car was already spinning," Russell explained after the session.

"A lot of work for the guys tonight again, seems like it's one thing after another at the moment, but it's frustrating. as FP1 we were really strong, really fast.

Read Also:

"I tried same line cutting that corner and for whatever reason on this occasion in FP2, the thing just started going on me.

"I mean, FP2, because it was the Pirelli tyre test, it wasn't hugely valuable in terms of what you'd learn going into the race weekend. Obviously we've missed out on laps, FP3 is going to be important, just hope we can get the car fixed."

FP2 had been extended to 90 minutes for the purposes of a Pirelli tyre test; the control tyre supplier set out the run plans for all teams - with 30 minutes of free running granted to the drivers who missed FP1 after giving up their seats to young drivers.

The additional Pirelli tyres supplied were all unmarked; each driver was given an additional two sets of tyres, one of a 2024 compound used during the weekend, and another of a 2025 construction to provide back-to-back data without visually revealing the softness of the compounds themselves. One of these includes a C6 compound at an even softer grade.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tsunoda will get Red Bull F1 run in end-of-year Abu Dhabi test
Next article F1 Mexico GP: Sainz leads tyre test, Verstappen hit by engine issue and Russell crashes

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz dominates qualifying for pole as Verstappen beats Norris

F1 Mexico GP: Sainz dominates qualifying for pole as Verstappen beats Norris

Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz dominates qualifying for pole as Verstappen beats Norris
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite US GP troubles

Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite US GP troubles

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Hamilton elects to stick with Austin upgrade despite US GP troubles
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Formula 1
United States GP
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico
Mercedes thinks Austin F1 troubles caused by pushing its luck too much

Mercedes thinks Austin F1 troubles caused by pushing its luck too much

Formula 1
Mercedes thinks Austin F1 troubles caused by pushing its luck too much
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

Latest news

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By GP Racing
Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe