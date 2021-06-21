Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix Next / 10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Formula 1 / French GP Analysis

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

By:

Toto Wolff has explained how Sergio Perez made a two-stop strategy a "danger" for Mercedes in Sunday's Formula 1 French Grand Prix, impacting the fight against Max Verstappen.

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

Mercedes fell to a late defeat to Red Bull at Paul Ricard as Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton for the lead on the penultimate lap, making an aggressive two-stop strategy work.

After Verstappen pitted for a second time on lap 32 and switched to the two-stop, Mercedes committed to a one-stop strategy with both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton and Bottas were heard on the radio at points talking about a possible second stop, but the threat of Perez in the second Red Bull made Mercedes think twice about it.

"The fight between the three cars was intense at the front, and I think you then basically had to opt to continue with the one-stop or for the two," Mercedes team principal Wolff said after the race.

"The two-stop was a danger for us, because Perez was in the way. We got it wrong today.

"If Perez wouldn't have been in the window, we would at least with one car have opted for a second stop, and early, then basically put the other Red Bull car in a difficult situation."

Perez struggled in fourth through the early part of the race due to the windy conditions, but was able to stabilise the gap to Bottas ahead and only allow it to increase by just 0.2 seconds between lap 6 and lap 16.

Perez was then able to extend his stint on the mediums, staying out seven laps longer than Bottas. He emerged from the pits 19 seconds off Verstappen in the lead, but thanks to his fresher hard tyres, he caught the Mercedes drivers at a rate of half a second per lap.

It set Perez up for a late pass on Bottas for third, clinching the Mexican back-to-back podiums for the first time in his F1 career. At the chequered flag, he was just 8.8 seconds off Verstappen, and less than six behind Hamilton in P2.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

"It took a few laps for that to calm down for him, and I think once he did that, he was able to run at the leaders pace and actually start to close in on Bottas," explained Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"So he just played out to being a better strategy for him. Another couple of laps, or if he had managed to clear Valtteri a lap or two earlier, I think he would have been right on Lewis on the last lap."

Wolff said that Mercedes knew Perez was "always in the window" to complicate a possible two-stop strategy, meaning Hamilton or Bottas would have to clear him on-track - unlike Verstappen, who was waved past his teammate early into his third stint.

"He wasn't far off," Wolff said of Perez. "He was obviously not in contention for the podium in the beginning, but they were able to go long, and that proved to be the right strategy to make it back to the podium."

Read Also:

Perez managed to pass Bottas with four laps left in the race, opening the door for Mercedes to bring the Finn in for a set of softs and go for the fastest lap to grab the extra bonus point.

But Mercedes did not make a second stop, instructing Bottas to try and stay within five seconds of Perez, who the team believed could receive a penalty for making the pass for third off-track. The stewards ultimately ruled that Perez had not gained an advantage in the move for third, while Bottas finished 5.8 seconds behind.

"We thought maybe Perez gets a penalty for overtaking outside of the track limits, so we said stay within five seconds," Wolff said. "It was really balancing between that penalty or making fastest lap. We gambled, we lost."

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

Next article

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

5h
2
Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

5h
4
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

4h
5
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

3d
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

1m
How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid
F1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

1h
Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix
F1

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

3h
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
F1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

4h
Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
F1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

5h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP French GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France French GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers French GP
Formula 1

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
5h
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
7h
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Marquez’s Germany MotoGP win “opened my eyes” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s Germany MotoGP win “opened my eyes” – Espargaro

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' strategy and fastest lap bid

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.