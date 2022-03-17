Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report Next / Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 News

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem

After a solid first pre-season Formula 1 test in Barcelona, McLaren endured a more troubled time in Bahrain last week as its running was hit by brake problems.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem

The issue was mainly attributed to the design of its front brake assembly, with Lando Norris unable to do more than a few consecutive laps before the brakes overheated.

It was an issue that didn't rear its head in Barcelona due to the lower temperatures that the teams were running in at this time of the year.

Crucially, however, winter in Spain offers conditions which are unrepresentative when compared to most of the F1 season, so was far away from the requirements of somewhere like a warm Middle East circuit.

Having isolated the issue in Bahrain, McLaren set about finding ways to have a solution ready for the race this weekend, even if it's only a temporary fix and a more refined version will follow in the coming weeks.

The solution fitted to the MCL36 in Bahrain is a metallic version of the carbon fibre brake disc shroud that the team ran during the first two tests.

And, while there's some differences in the shape of the new version spotted in the Sakhir pitlane, the material differences will also play a role in thermal transfer between the brakes, wheel rims and tyres.

McLaren MCL36 front brake comparison

McLaren MCL36 front brake comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The issue for McLaren actually highlights a new and interesting technical battleground that's been forged by these new regulations.

While the brake components have been altered by the regulations, so too has the teams' approach to cooling them.

The diameter of the brake discs has been increased from 278mm up to 330mm, while the drill holes now have to be at least 3mm, which has limited the number and pattern that the teams will now have in their designs.

This comes at the expense of heat dissipation, which is also made more tricky due to the now much larger space afforded in the wheel well, as F1 switches to 18" wheel rims.

The switch, along with the introduction of the outer wheel covers and an inability to send airflow out through the wheel face, means teams now have to vent heat created by the brakes out through an outlet housed on the brake duct fence.

The larger space created within the brake assembly has led to some interesting new design directions, with McLaren one of the teams that's decided to enclose its brake discs within a shroud, meaning there's a clear path for the transit of the airflow and heat that's created under braking.

Similarly, Red Bull has a solution that shrouds the brake disc, albeit with a different material for this purpose and has also packed some insulation around the shroud too.

Meanwhile, Alpine hasn't taken the full shroud approach seen on the McLaren and Red Bull but has mounted its brake caliper at the front of the assembly. It has some tear drop-shaped outlets in the carbon fibre cooling housing that will allow the heat rejected by the brake disc to pass through.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension
Alpine A522 front brake and suspension detail
shares
comments

Related video

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report
Previous article

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report
Next article

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How F1’s top teams have started to evolve their 2022 cars Bahrain GP
Formula 1

How F1’s top teams have started to evolve their 2022 cars

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test

Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test

McLaren More
McLaren
O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1
IndyCar

O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1

Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to race in Bahrain F1 GP after negative COVID test

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz trying to blank out Ferrari F1 2022 ‘hype’

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
4 h
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
5 h
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.