How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
A good result heading into the summer break is always a welcome boost for any Formula 1 team, and thus for Aston Martin the Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification was a bitter blow.
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles
It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower
Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities
As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success
OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory
One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet
After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust
Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator
As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams