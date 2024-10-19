How a 3mph difference squeaked Verstappen ahead of Russell for sprint pole
The Red Bull driver scored his F1 pole in nearly four months as he pipped Mercedes’ Russell in US GP sprint qualifying thanks to his effort at one critical corner
Max Verstappen edged George Russell to Formula 1 United States Grand Prix sprint pole by just 0.012s, with GPS trace data revealing that his approach at one critical corner made the difference.
The result meant Verstappen claimed his first pole – although sprints do not count towards official pole tally statistics – since he topped GP qualifying in Austria, as he lost his Belgian GP pole due to his engine change grid penalty.
It came on a day where Red Bull was under fire from title rival McLaren over its front bib ride height adjuster.
But Verstappen responded commandingly in an upgraded Red Bull, while Russell was also on the up with the much more heavily updated Mercedes, while McLaren’s many design tweaks left Lando Norris feeling they had made little, if any, difference to the MCL38’s performance.
With Oscar Piastri out in Q1 due to a track limits infraction and Norris not in the sprint pole fight as he could only manage fourth, SQ3 was about two drivers that ran at very different times.
Russell led the drivers out of the pits early for the only runs on the soft tyres and shot down the pitstraight quicker than Verstappen would do running with the main pack – per the GPS trace data logged on the cars.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
But an oversteer snap exiting the first corner was to prove costly.
It was a spot the W15s had been struggling with all day, which Pirelli says is the lowest grip area of the resurfaced parts of the circuit. The moment wasn’t as dramatic as his Turn 1 spin in FP1, but it certainly had an impact.
On the approach to the rapid left at the start of the Esses, Russell had shipped almost 0.2s to Verstappen, which had come down to 0.17s by end of the sequence.
But from there, Russell’s prowess on the straights plus a better traversing of Turn 11 meant he erased his previous losses by the end of the main straight and while Verstappen’s run through Turns 12-15 was better, Russell rocketing Turns 16-18 meant he held a narrow 0.046s advantage.
But next up was Turn 19, where Verstappen made the critical difference on Russell, as he chucked his RB20 in the plunging apex and shot through 3mph faster than Russell on a tighter line to come out with a fractional advantage.
When Russell’s ever so slightly quicker run through the final corner made next to no difference to their gap on the same lines, Verstappen’s narrow triumph was sealed.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
“From lap one, I think the car was in a decent window,” Verstappen said of what made the difference late on Friday. “I felt quite comfortable. I could attack the high-speed corners. I think we're quite quick there.”
But Mercedes insiders remain confident that it is in the fight this weekend – particularly as there is so little data on long-run pace thanks to the sprint format.
The Silver Arrows squad is also delighted to have got through the Monza/street-circuit run that followed Zandvoort, as the "90° corners" that don't suit "underlying characteristics of our car" at such tracks don’t suit the W15, per Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"
Verstappen to continue FIA protest over swearing at US GP
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
FIA says Red Bull bib adjuster case is now closed
Honda in talks with Red Bull over Tsunoda test run
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford
Latest news
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks
Autosport Plus
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments