Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year Next / Szafnauer: Alpine was "one of the best" in F1 development race this year
Formula 1 News

Horner: Red Bull "firmly had a target on our back" off-track in F1 2022

Christian Horner believes Red Bull “firmly had a target” on its back in Formula 1 this year through the various off-track political battles that faced the team.

Luke Smith
By:
Horner: Red Bull "firmly had a target on our back" off-track in F1 2022

Red Bull swept to both championships in 2022 as Max Verstappen scored a record 15 victories in a single season to clinch his second drivers’ title.

Sergio Perez finished third in the championship with two wins, helping Red Bull wrap up the constructors’ crown with three races to spare.

But Red Bull’s season was not without its setbacks, most notably when it received a $7 million fine and a cut on its aerodynamic testing for the next 12 months after breaching last year’s budget cap.

The team also challenged plans to change the aerodynamic rules for 2023 in reaction to the porpoising problem, believing the lobbying about the concerns was being done to help a “certain team.”

Asked by Autosport if 2022 had been one of the toughest political seasons he has faced in F1, Horner replied: “Off-track, we’ve firmly had a target on our back this year.

“We’re a race team. We’re not a political organisation. We just focus on going racing and we’re hard racers, we push the boundaries, which is what race teams do if they want to succeed.

“That’s always been our approach. It’s always worked well for us. It’s the way we enjoy competing. At times, it’s felt it has been tough this year. That’s unfortunately Formula 1.”

Helmut Marko,Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko,Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Red Bull made a slow start to the season after suffering three DNFs in the opening three races, including a double retirement at the opening round in Bahrain.

But the team bounced back in the fight against Ferrari before eventually pulling clear in the development race to dominate the second half of the season.

Horner felt the 1-2 finish Red Bull secured at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April was an important moment to put pressure on Ferrari, which had surged into an early lead in both championships.

“Our team has done an amazing job in coming out with such a competitive car and bouncing back after a double DNF where Ferrari scored a 1-2 finish in Bahrain,” said Horner.

“We never lost sight of what our target was, and by the time we got to Imola, winning the sprint and the grand prix with our first 1-2 of the year, that allowed us to put pressure back on Ferrari and we didn’t give them the breathing space.

Read Also:

“We just kept efficiently developing the car, managing to lose a bit of weight. And Max has been in sensational form this year. You think back to some of the races earlier this year, it was so tight in the early races with Ferrari – you think of Miami, Saudi, even Bahrain.

“It’s been an incredible season for us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Previous article

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Next article

Szafnauer: Alpine was "one of the best" in F1 development race this year

Szafnauer: Alpine was "one of the best" in F1 development race this year
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Szafnauer: Alpine was "one of the best" in F1 development race this year
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Alpine was "one of the best" in F1 development race this year

Wolff: F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'

Ferrari thinks that theories its tyre degradation got worse over the Formula 1 season were a ‘misconception’.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
13 h
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Plus

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star Plus

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Plus

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.