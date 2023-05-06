Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel
Red Bull has made it clear that any "hostage exchange" between itself and Ferrari over racing director Laurent Mekies’ Formula 1 future will not involve any of its senior staff.
Mekies has agreed to leave Ferrari and join AlphaTauri as its new team principal to replace Franz Tost, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
But no date has been set for Mekies’ arrival as he remains under a long-term contract to Ferrari, so his release needs to be agreed.
Tost himself said the matter would likely be one for Red Bull and Ferrari to resolve.
“First of all, it's between Laurent and Fred [Vasseur]," said Tost about the process of sorting Mekies' arrival.
"Then, of course, Red Bull will take a major role in this. I think that Oliver Mintzlaff [Red Bull CEO] will then talk to the CEO from Ferrari and find a solution."
Sources have suggested that Ferrari could be willing to let Mekies go early if it can get hold of some Red Bull personnel early that it has signed but are currently on gardening leave.
It comes amid rumours that Ferrari has also been trying to poach more senior technical staff from its Milton Keynes-based rival.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar
Speaking at the Miami Grand Prix, Horner made it clear that senior Red Bull staff who had been part of the Ferrari rumours – including technical director Pierre Wache – had emphasised their total commitment to his team.
And, while he did not dismiss outright the prospect of an agreement between Red Bull and Ferrari over Mekies, he said it would not revolve around top-level personnel.
“Will there be a hostage exchange for Laurent Mekies?” said Horner. “Well, we don't have any hostages.
“In terms of personnel moving to Ferrari, certainly at a senior or medium level, there's nothing planned.
“Individuals that have been mentioned in connection with Ferrari came to see me last week and mentioned their disbelief in some of these rumours.
“But, you know, it's Formula 1, and that will inevitably happen. But there's no plans for any senior members of our team to be joining Maranello.”
As Autosport revealed earlier this week, Red Bull has been boosted by its chief technical officer Adrian Newey agreeing to extend his contract at the team.
Brown: McLaren F1 car "still has too much drag" despite floor upgrade
Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates – Qualifying
Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari
Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction"
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction" Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction"
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.