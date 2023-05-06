Subscribe
Previous / Tost trusts AlphaTauri F1 engineers after key departure Next / Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Brown: McLaren F1 car "still has too much drag" despite floor upgrade

McLaren CEO Zak Brown conceded his team's 2023 Formula 1 car "still has too much drag" despite introducing a significantly changed floor.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

McLaren introduced a new package in Baku which represented the car it felt it should have started the season with, adhering to a different floor philosophy that tried to address the lack of efficiency of the Woking team's launch spec MCL35.

But while the new floor delivered a small boost once it was put on the car in last week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the car's continued inefficiency was still plain to see, with Lando Norris unable to pass Haas' Nico Hulkenberg for large spells of the race due to a lack of top speed, before finishing ninth.

"Well, we still have too much drag, which is pretty obvious, and so we need to create downforce without the drag," said Brown, whose team is fifth in the standings, having benefited from rival Alpine's misfortune.

"We did bring some new bits to the car. We knew, as we said at the start of the year that it was going to be a bit of a slow start, so it was good to see the team did an excellent job with the upgrades.

"More to come but that's what the nine other teams are doing."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Baku's new-look sprint format with just a single 60-minute practice session didn't help the teams bringing upgrades to the street circuit.

Therefore, Brown thinks his squad will be able to extract more potential out of its new package with more free practice running at this weekend's regular format Miami Grand Prix.

"I think we still need to get it dialled in with Baku being a sprint race, it takes a couple of sessions to understand exactly what's going on and tweak it," he added.

"So, I think we'll still be learning over the course of this weekend."

The Baku upgrade was the first of several planned improvements, with a larger "kind of B-spec arriving" before the summer break.

The development plan is being led by McLaren's new tech structure implemented by team boss Andrea Stella, empowering three technical leaders instead of a single technical director while also poaching staff from rival teams.

Read Also:

Brown thinks the team's next upgrades will already benefit from the personnel revamp.

"What we've done is optimise the organisation and given real clarity to roles," Brown explained.

"What [Andrea] identified was we structurally weren't optimised, so we went about setting out what would the optimum structure look like and then you populate that org chart.

"There were some changes we wanted to then make to optimise the new structure and so there's a lot of energy and clarity inside the MTC.

"I think now the upgrades, which will start coming, are starting to show the work of the new structure that we have in place and hopefully will continue to develop over the course of the year."

Additional reporting by Matt Kew

shares
comments

Tost trusts AlphaTauri F1 engineers after key departure

Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

McLaren More
McLaren
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

McLaren wanted to exploit F1 sprint shootout tyre loophole

McLaren wanted to exploit F1 sprint shootout tyre loophole

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

McLaren wanted to exploit F1 sprint shootout tyre loophole McLaren wanted to exploit F1 sprint shootout tyre loophole

Latest news

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe