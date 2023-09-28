Subscribe
Previous / Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season Next / Formula 1 reverses social media gains amid lack of title fight
Formula 1 News

Horner: Perez still held back by lack of confidence in F1's high speed corners

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says Sergio Perez's lack of confidence in the car through high-speed corners continues to haunt him in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Not for the first time this year, Perez struggled to get going in Japan after having issues to get the RB19 balanced to his liking in Friday practice.

Overnight work did little to improve matters as he qualified fifth, some seven tenths behind his dominant team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez's Suzuka race quickly spiralled out of control after he made contact with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the start and later speared into Haas' Kevin Magnussen.

He received a five-second penalty for the latter incident, and another one for overtaking Fernando Alonso under the safety car as he came in for a new front wing.

Team principal Horner admitted that Perez sitting out his second time penalty in Japan instead of carrying it over to the next race in Qatar was the only positive from the Mexican's weekend.

But Perez's confidence issues through high-speed corners, of which Suzuka has many, remain at the heart of his massive performance gap with Verstappen.

"This is a big confidence circuit and where Sergio was struggling was mainly in the high-speed corners compared to Max," Horner explained.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"You could tell Max the confidence that he had, the speed that he was able to carry through the high-speed stuff was mind boggling."

When asked if the performance gap between Perez and Verstappen was problematic for when Red Bull faces a stiffer challenge by rival teams, Horner continued to point to Verstappen's dominant form as the main factor between their lap time difference.

Read Also:

"He's still second in the world championship and I think he's finished second to Max six times so far," he added.

"So, had Max not been there it would have been another six races on top of the two he'd already won.

"Max is absolutely at the top of the game. He's the best driver in Formula 1 at this point in time and I think everything has to come together; car, driver, team in total harmony."

shares
comments

Related video

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Formula 1 reverses social media gains amid lack of title fight
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Williams: Costly F1 crashes masking Sargeant's "steady improvement"

Williams: Costly F1 crashes masking Sargeant's "steady improvement"

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Williams: Costly F1 crashes masking Sargeant's "steady improvement" Williams: Costly F1 crashes masking Sargeant's "steady improvement"

Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds

Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024 NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

F1 Formula 1

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe