Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

By:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he does not agree with the way that rival Mercedes chief Toto Wolff lambasted his own Formula 1 team over its performances in recent races.

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Wolff could not hide his disappointment after the race in Baku, as he suggested that Mercedes’ showings were ‘unacceptable’ if it wanted to fight Red Bull for the title.

He was clear that the Brackley-based squad was under-delivering and that everyone in the team – including himself – needed to lift their game.

“It is not only the incident at the end, that frustrates,” explained Wolff. “It's overall not meeting our own expectations. All of us together: Lewis [Hamilton], the engineers, myself, everybody in the team."

Horner said he was surprised about how outspoken Wolff was against his team, on a weekend where the pair got involved in a public war-of-words over the F1’s flexi wing saga.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I mean, a lot has been made about Toto's comments this weekend," explained Horner, who had been called 'a bit of a windbag' by Wolff.

“He's never afraid to roast his team so publicly, which I disagree with. But that's his prerogative.”

Although Verstappen failed to finish the race in Baku after a tyre blow out, Red Bull was at least able to extend its lead in the constructors’ championship standings thanks to Sergio Perez’s win.

With Red Bull having now held the lead in both title battles for two races, Horner said the focus was simply on ensuring his team did not let any chances slip from its grasp.

“It looked like we're going to do a bit more damage than we ended up doing, but we've just got to grab our opportunities when they present themselves,” he said.

Horner acknowledged that the outside factors, such as the tyre failure that Verstappen suffered, are going to play a decisive role in the campaign.

Read Also:

“It goes in swings and roundabouts,” he said. “Max could have come out of the weekend putting 10 or 11 points into his championship lap with the fastest lap if it had finished where it was with five to go. So he could have been 15 up.

“He's still four up, but at one point he was looking like he could be 21 down if Lewis had nicked the victory. So, it's swings and roundabouts and I think it's going to do this, while the cars' performance is so close, throughout this championship.

“That makes it so exciting to be a part of. It just motivates everybody in the team to a whole new energy level.”

Although Verstappen’s retirement meant that Lewis Hamilton did not lose any ground in the F1 championship, Wolff said the nature of his driver’s lock-up at Turn 1 of the restart was not easy to accept.

“It just feels painful,” said Wolff. “You can see we had the win, we had the hand almost close to the trophy, because Max didn't score.

“It's just emotion of frustration. It's just so overwhelming at the moment. What I take away is that we must bring our A-game to fight for this championship. And our car was not there all weekend. Operationally we just need to perform faultlessly and all of us haven't done that the last two weekends.”

shares
comments
Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Previous article

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

1h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

18h
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

19h
4
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2h
5
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

20h
Latest news
Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
F1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

1h
Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
F1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2h
Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review
F1

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

17h
Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races
F1

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races

18h
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
F1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

19h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Latest news

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.