Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review Next / Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has disputed 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg’s claim that Baku’s pit entry is one of the “most dangerous” and “scary” places on the calendar.

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Sunday’s fourth running of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - and fifth F1 race held at the Baku City Circuit after the inaugural event was run under the European GP name in 2016 - saw two drivers, Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, suffer tyre failures while on the main straight, causing them to spin out at high-speed.

Both drivers were able to walk away from their incidents, but they led to ex-Mercedes and Williams driver Rosberg’s concerns about the Baku pit entry being discussed again.

Rosberg completed a virtual lap and track guide of the Baku City Circuit on his YouTube channel in the lead-up to the race, and highlighted his grievances with the pit entry at the track.

The pit entry in Baku is located to the left-hand side of the track, and requires drivers to jink left slightly before turning right to come into the pitlane, peeling off the track at the fastest point of the circuit.

“I’m going to show you one of the places I always found the most dangerous of the whole year,” Rosberg said in the video, having won the only F1 race he contested in Baku back in 2016.

“It was quite scary. You’re arriving down here now at 350 kph, now look what’s on the left [referring to the pit entry].

“Imagine something breaks on the car here. You’re at 350 kph. On the left, there’s just a wall, and it’s facing you. If something breaks and you’re in that wall, it’s the end, there’s no more you.

“This is one of the most scary places I’ve ever driven an F1 car in. To go by there just feels ridiculously wrong. But you have to try and blend it out.”

But F1 race director and safety delegate Masi said he did not agree with what Rosberg had said because the circuit had met the FIA’s Grade 1 requirements.

“No, I disagree with that comment,” Masi said.

“The pit entry and the entire circuit has been designed, and is homologated by the FIA as a Grade 1 circuit, and fulfils all of the various safety requirements that the FIA has within its regulation requirements.

“So no, I disagree.”

Stroll suffered his tyre failure prior to pit entry, while Verstappen spun out to the right-hand side of the track, meaning his car did not go near to the wall that Rosberg raised concerns about.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

Next article

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

1h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

18h
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

19h
4
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2h
5
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

20h
Latest news
Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
F1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

1h
Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
F1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2h
Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review
F1

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

17h
Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races
F1

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races

18h
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
F1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

19h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Latest news

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: "Thrilling" end to Azerbaijan GP bodes well for F1 sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.