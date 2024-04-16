Honda targets F1 title bid with Aston Martin from 2026
Honda says it is targeting an assault on Formula 1's world championship in 2026, matching its ambition to that of Aston owner Lawrence Stroll.
Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Watch: Alonso Commits to Aston Martin with Multi-Year Extension
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around
Aston Martin ‘not convinced’ Alonso would definitely want to stay in F1
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around
Magazine: The potential shocks to come in F1's 2025 driver market
Williams may as well “go home” if spares situation changes its F1 approach, says Albon
Aston Martin ‘not convinced’ Alonso would definitely want to stay in F1
Autosport Plus
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments