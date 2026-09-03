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Heat hazard declared for Italian GP

Italy's sixth heatwave of a stifling 2026 summer is set to affect this weekend's running of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Drivers line up on the grid for a practice start during final practice.

Monza 2025

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1's governing body the FIA has declared a heat hazard for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, forcing drivers to either wear cooling vests or attach ballast to their cars.

Temperatures across Italy have soared once again in recent days, with a sixth heatwave of the summer affecting the country over the next week.

The region around Milan and Monza is bracing for temperatures north of 35C which has triggered the FIA's heat protocol.

"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the official weather service predicting that the heat index will be greater than 31C at some time during the race at this competition, a Heat Hazard is declared," the FIA stated.

By declaring an official Heat Hazard, race direction is putting in place additional driver cooling procedures. Drivers will now be given the choice between wearing a cooling vest or having the corresponding 0.5kg of ballast attached to their cars.

Monza

Monza

Photo by: Federico Manoni / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The FIA had long planned to make the cooling vests mandatory for drivers to use, but after pushback from the drivers over their comfort and effectiveness the device remains optional.

According to the FIA's official weather service, temperatures are expected to effortlessly exceed the 31C threshold across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. During Friday's FP2 session, temperatures are expected to reach 36C, with 35C predicted for Saturday qualifying.

Sunday's grand prix start at 3pm local time is expected to take place in ambient temperatures of 33C.

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