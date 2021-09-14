Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence
Formula 1 News

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

By:
Co-author:
Franco Nugnes

FIA president Jean Todt says his biggest issue with Formula 1's sprint race weekends is confusion over Saturday's morning's free practice session, and it potentially ruining the show.

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

F1 is holding three sprint qualifying trials this year, with two having already taken place at the British and Italian Grands Prix. A final one is set for Brazil later in the season.

While the format has drawn some mixed responses from fans, Todt says one of the things that baffles him the most is the way that there is practice between Friday qualifying and the sprint.

With the one-hour session not meaning much for fans, Todt says that the running could actually be negative for the spectacle because it is of huge benefit for teams in nailing their tyre understanding and race strategies.

"For the moment this [sprint] format leaves me a bit perplexed over what happens between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday morning," Todt told Italian media in reference to the FP2 session.

"This free practice hour is not understandable to the public nor the media. It can only be of interest to the teams to collect information, for example on tyre wear. From the point of view of the show, it makes no sense."

The issue of FP2 potentially detracting from the spectacle, because it gives teams too much knowledge, is something that Italian GP winner Daniel Ricciardo brought up.

"I'm not sure FP2 does a lot," said the Australian. "I think actually we probably learn too much and then the races are a little kind of predictable.

"I know about TV time, but I think for the health of the race, FP2 maybe hurts that a little bit because we kind of gain too much knowledge, so maybe that's something that'll change."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The other issue that fans have expressed unhappiness over is the way that pole position is awarded to the sprint winner rather than the fastest driver in qualifying.

It's something that F1 is ready to look at, but Todt says the only thing that ultimately matters is that the spectacle on Sunday is the best it can be.

"It is an evolution of the competition," he said. "The grid is made from the result of the sprint qualifying.

"An additional event was introduced on Saturday, which gives more meaning to the qualifying on Friday. What is important is that the main event is the Sunday race. There must be no confusion about this."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has talked about the possibility of one third of the grands prix in 2022 featuring sprint qualifying events.

However, Todt says that the sport must wait for final feedback after the trials are finished before making a call on what happens next.

"For now, nothing is decided," he said. "We will see the feedback we will collect after the Monza and Interlagos experiences."

shares
comments
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

Previous article

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

3 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

5 h
3
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

21 h
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

7 h
5
Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

41 min
Latest news
Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
F1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

16m
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
F1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

41m
How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics
F1

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

3 h
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
F1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

3 h
FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
F1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty Italian GP
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
41m
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
3 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.