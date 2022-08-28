Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP Next / Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible weekend'
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has shouldered the blame for his collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix, but said he won't speak to the Spaniard after he called him an "idiot".

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant

On the opening lap Hamilton attempted to pass Alpine driver Alonso for third around the outside of Les Combes after pulling alongside the Spaniard on the Kemmel Straight.

Hamilton was partly ahead of Alonso when he turned into the corner to catch the apex, denying Alonso any space and triggering a collision.

While Alonso was able to continue, the rear end of Hamilton's car was catapulted into the air and the Briton was asked to pull over by his Mercedes team with damage.

Afterwards Hamilton accepted blame for the incident, explaining that Alonso was in his blind spot.

"It was definitely my fault today," he said when Autosport quizzed him about the collision.

"It's unfortunate. I mean, it's motor racing. I gave it everything I tried to overtake on the outside into Turn 5.

"I just didn't leave quite enough space and I paid the price for it. So yeah, it wasn't intentional. It just happened."

Alonso was furious at Hamilton on the team radio, labelling his former rival an "idiot" who can only "race starting first".

When asked about Alonso's comments, Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Alonso feels about him.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I don't really have a response to it. I know that how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it's nice to know how he feels about me," Hamilton wryly smiled.

"It's better that it's out in the open how he feels. And like I said, it wasn't intentional, and I take responsibility for it. That's what adults do."

When asked if he was going to talk to his former McLaren team-mate, he said: "No. I would have until I heard what he said."

Hamilton added he was happy to escape unhurt after taking a big vertical hit when his car smacked back down onto the tarmac, and said it was quickly apparent his car had suffered terminal damage.

"I remember looking at the ground, it was definitely high up. I'm grateful to be still alive and in shape," he said.

"I could hear something's broken in the gearbox. Coming down I would have broken so much in the back end, so I was told to stop.

"But obviously in that moment, you're hopeful you can keep going."

The FIA race stewards also determined that Hamilton turned into Alonso, but as it was a first lap incident they decided not to take any further action.

The stewards noted: "Hamilton’s front wheels were ahead of Alonso’s at the entry to the corner. Alonso moved his car off line to the inside with both right side tyres fully on the kerb and even somewhat inside the kerb.

"At no point did Alonso appear to lose control or understeer. Hamilton turned into towards the apex of the corner with Alonso still alongside and the collision occurred.

"The Stewards considered that this was a first lap incident with a lot of movement relative to other cars in the first few corners, and thus take no further action."

Hamilton was also later warned for not attending the medical centre immediately after his accident, which was mandatory.

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Next article

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible weekend'

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible weekend'
More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP

Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season rumbles on this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix on the 2-4 September.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Christian Horner says no decision has yet been made regarding Red Bull joining forces with Porsche for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit programme.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
4 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
7 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.