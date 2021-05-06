Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Hamilton wins third Laureus Award for social activism

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has won a third Laureus Award, receiving the new Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award for his activism against inequality.

Hamilton wins third Laureus Award for social activism

At the yearly Laureus World Sport Awards, dubbed the Oscars of sport, Hamilton was the first recipient of the new Athlete Advocate of the Year Award, which recognises the Mercedes driver's ongoing efforts to support racial justice and promote diversity.

During the 2020 Formula 1 season, in the wake of the George Floyd murder and race riots in the US, Hamilton led F1's push for racial equality, wearing 'Black Lives Matter' slogans and taking a knee at each Grand Prix, while also setting up the Hamilton Commission aimed at making F1 more diverse.

At the prize ceremony, held digitally from Seville due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton accepted his award in a video message.

"A huge thank you to the Laureus World Sports Academy for presenting me with this incredible award," Hamilton said.

"This past year has been incredibly difficult for so many, but it has also been heartening to see the power of our collective voices spark new conversations and change.

"The impact of each and every one of you who have stood up, is so inspiring, so I want to thank you. Please keep fighting, keep shining your light."

PLUS: Hamilton exclusive - Why being F1's GOAT isn't the goal

The Athlete Advocate of the Year Award is Hamilton's third different Laureus accolade, winning the Breakthrough Award in 2008 after his first F1 world championship with McLaren, and sharing last year's Laureus Sportsman of the year Award with FC Barcelona football icon Lionel Messi.

Hamilton was also nominated in the 2020 Sportsman of the Year category but the main award went to Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who won Roland Garros for a 13th time last year.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Los Angeles Lakers NBA star LeBron James, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and track and field athletes Armand Duplantis and Joshua Cheptegei were the other nominees.

Hamilton's Mercedes F1 team was among the nominees for World Team of the Year, a trophy it won in 2018. Champions League and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich took home the award.

Last year's Suzuki MotoGP champion Joan Mir was also included in the list of nominations in the World Breakthrough of the Year category but Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to the 2020 Super Bowl, got the nod.

Other stars of world sport to receive awards at the Mercedes-backed event include tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah, and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean? Plus
Formula 1

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean?

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

