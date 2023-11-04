Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Lewis Hamilton says he'll be "happy" to see the Mercedes W14 Formula 1 car gone at the end of this year after a frustrating Brazilian GP sprint race.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

At a circuit that Hamilton has always enjoyed, he qualified fifth in the shootout but fell away to a distant seventh in the sprint itself, losing places to Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda.

In just 24 laps he dropped 34.7 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, having chased the Dutchman home in the US GP before his disqualification, and also put in a charging drive to second in Mexico.

"The last couple of races we've been excited that we're progressing, and it's been really positive to see," said Hamilton.

"And you come to another track and then you have the worst deg that you've had for ages. So it's like you just don't know what to expect with this one.

"But only a couple more races with this car and it's gone, and I'll be happy! This year, you're just counting down the days, trying to enjoy every day as you can."

Hamilton said that he struggled with the balance of the car from the early stages.

Mechanics bring Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, to the Sprint grid

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mechanics bring Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, to the Sprint grid

"It was a very tough race," he said. "I think we got a good start and then... balance. We tried to get the right balance with the wing, just a lot of understeer, snap oversteer, and the rear tyres just dropped off. And in the mid-sector, huge understeer.

"I don't know whether we got the set-up wrong. We probably got the set-up wrong, but it is what it is."

He added: "I think we have one the draggiest cars. Our floor is not as strong as perhaps the Red Bull, for example, so we have to have a really big wing, and then we're just slow on the straight. We can't use anything smaller."

Hamilton downplayed the chances of cooler conditions potentially helping the team in Sunday's main race, which he will start from fifth place.

"I don't think that's going to help," he said. "It's one of those circuits that's challenging for tyres, but that's the worst deg I think I've ever had here. I can't remember the last time I had that bad a deg here."

shares
comments
Previous article Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint
Next article Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton
More
Lewis Hamilton
Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes” Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

Perez: Hard but fair Alonso Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Perez: Hard but fair Alonso Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: Hard but fair Alonso Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid Perez: Hard but fair Alonso Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

FIA: F1 Brazil GP track invasion was "unacceptable situation"

FIA: F1 Brazil GP track invasion was "unacceptable situation"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

FIA: F1 Brazil GP track invasion was "unacceptable situation" FIA: F1 Brazil GP track invasion was "unacceptable situation"

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82 Former Peugeot WRC boss Corrado Provera dies aged 82

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk" Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe