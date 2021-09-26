Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever" Next / Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl thinks rival Mercedes will be in a "different league" in pace terms in Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix if it remains dry.

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

While Lando Norris pulled off a shock in the damp qualifying on Saturday to grab his maiden pole position, he and his bosses are cautious about being able to stay in front in the race.

With the worst of the weather appearing to have passed, and the grand prix set to be dry, all eyes will be on whether or not Lewis Hamilton can move forward quickly from his fourth place on the grid.

Speaking about McLaren's prospects, Seidl said: "All we know from [Friday practice] is that when we have normal track recommendations, especially Mercedes was in a different league.

"It's a track where they're historically quite strong. And that showed in practice, so I guess it would be very difficult to keep especially Lewis behind.

"But, at the same time, we have seen it in previous races, if you start ahead there's always a chance to do something great, and that's what we want to try again, without getting too focused on the win.

"We will prepare this race similar to how we have done all season. We have a strong team in terms of the execution of races, in terms of strategy, in terms of the pitstops. We have two strong drivers and we will have a go again."

Norris, who managed to hold off Hamilton during their battles at the Italian Grand Prix, thinks things are not going to be as clear cut as they were heading in to the Monza race.

A fortnight ago, front row starter Daniel Ricciardo knew that if he could lead into the first corner then he had a good chance of the victory.

Norris says that there is greater uncertainty about what to expect in the battle at the front in Sochi, especially because of more limited running due to Saturday practice being a washout.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I think it's definitely harder to give a clear answer than in Monza, because everyone was doing quite different things on Friday," he said.

"Some people were trying to treat P2 as P3 and some were treating P2 as P2. So understanding everyone's actual pace is not as clear as what it was in Monza.

"I think we have a few more unknowns in a way but we will do our homework and review everything from testing , and see what we can do."

But although unsure about how things will play out, Norris said he was up for the fight if Hamilton charged forward.

"I guess Daniel was a lot more positive and confident of it last time out: he said he's going to go out and get a win and he did. So maybe I need to change my approach a little bit more.

"Normally I'm more downbeat, and if it turns out positive, then it's better, rather than thinking positively and coming up with a negative in a way. So I'll try my best, and I'll go for it.

"I believe we can; there's an opportunity for it, but Mercedes are still as quick as they have been all season. This is probably one of their best circuits of the whole season, so it's going to be a good challenge. But I'm up for it."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

Previous article

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

Next article

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
3
Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

21 min
4
Formula 1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

39 min
5
Formula 1

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"

36 min
Latest news
Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
F1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

21m
Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"
F1

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"

36m
McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace
F1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

39m
Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"
F1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

1 h
Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP
F1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP

1 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call Russian GP
Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams Russian GP
Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

Trending Today

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
1 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Russell's Sochi F1 qualifying result came in team's "best dry car"

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry F1 race pace

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.