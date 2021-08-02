Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification Next / Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

By:

Lewis Hamilton thinks he could be suffering the after-effects of contracting coronavirus last year, after being attended to by a team doctor following Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

The world champion was extremely fatigued and felt some mild dizziness after battling hard to grab a podium finish at the Hungaroring.

After feeling uncomfortable on the podium, he delayed his post-race media commitments so he could be looked at by the Mercedes team doctor. Feeling better later on, Hamilton duly appeared at the mandatory FIA press conference and also completed his regular television interviews.

But speaking about the situation, Hamilton said the efforts in Hungary had knocked the wind out of his sails.

“I’m just so exhausted afterwards. It was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve had on the podium,” said Hamilton, who missed last year's Sakhir Grand Prix in December due to COVID-19.

“I had real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I’ve been fighting all year, really, with the health, you know staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year and it’s still… it’s a battle.”

Hamilton revealed that the Hungary issue was not the first time that he has felt more fatigue than normal this year, as he suspects that long COVID – where virus victims suffer tiredness for months after catching coronavirus – could be at play.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about it but I think it is lingering,” he said. “I remember the effects of when I had it, and training’s been different since then. The levels of fatigue that you get is different and it’s a real challenge.

“I will just continue to try and train and prepare the best way I can. Maybe it’s hydration, I don’t know, but I’ve definitely not had that experience. I had that something similar in Silverstone but this is way worse.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Race winner Esteban Ocon said he was not surprised that Hamilton felt so tired, with the Frenchman reckoning the heat and track layout made racing on Sunday a real challenge.

Read Also:

“It was really a hard race,” said the Alpine driver. “In general, on this track, with the heat, the humidity, the corners and you get the combination.

“You don’t have a breather here, so you need to really fight the car until the end. I feel flat, I feel completely dead as well. It’s not that Lewis has a certain issue or not, but I tell you, I will have a good sleep tonight as well.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Previous article

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Next article

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

11 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

32 min
3
Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

11 min
4
Formula 1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

12 h
5
Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

14 h
Latest news
Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle
F1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle

3m
Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
F1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

11m
Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue
F1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

32m
Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
F1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

11 h
Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample
F1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

12 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel loses second place in F1 Hungarian GP with insufficient fuel sample

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing t-shirt before national anthem

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel at risk of Hungary F1 DSQ over lack of fuel sample

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suffering from "dizziness and fatigue" after F1 Hungarian GP

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another engine loss after Hungarian GP smash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the racing line in F1 Hungarian GP battle

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungarian GP fatigue

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.