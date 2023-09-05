Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton’s honesty in owning up to mistakes stands out among his Formula 1 peers after the seven-time champion's tangle with Oscar Piastri at Monza.
Hamilton made a rare error in the Italian Grand Prix when he accidentally interlocked wheels with Piastri at the second chicane in their fight for position and they made contact.
The incident damaged Piastri’s front wing, forcing him into the pits for a replacement, and earned Hamilton a five-second penalty for causing the collision.
Hamilton came on the team radio to explain that Piastri had been in his blind spot on the approach to the corner, after initially being unclear about how the clash came about.
But having seen what happened after the race, Hamilton quickly made the effort to apologise to Piastri when he realised it had been his mistake.
For Wolff, Hamilton’s maturity in being able to put his hand up at errors was a quality that stood out for him among the crop of current F1 drivers.
“He's very sportsmanlike with these things, and he is the only one that I see out there admitting and saying: 'I got this wrong',” said Wolff after the Italian GP.
“We just had a chat and [he said] he didn't see him on the right and: ‘It goes on me.’ I think that kind of sportsmanship is what you need to admire with him, as pretty much everyone is always complaining and moaning just to try to not gain a penalty.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
With Hamilton clearly having been at fault for what happened, Wolff said he had no qualms with the sanction that was handed down.
“It was a mistake,” he said. “I think a five-second penalty for that is what the menu says, these things happen.
“It's hard racing if you want to overtake here, and we've seen a few of these. So yeah, it's justified.”
Hamilton himself said there was no second thought given to saying sorry once he realised he had made a mistake.
“I apologised because it was obviously my fault,” he said. “It naturally wasn't intentional. I got up alongside and just misjudged the gap that I had to the right, and clipped him.
“It could happen any time, but I knew shortly afterwards it must have been my fault. So, I wanted to make sure he knew that it was not intentional. That's what gentlemen do, right?”
Piastri said after the race that he accepted Hamilton’s apology.
“I think [he] just moved a bit too far to the right,” explained the Australian. “But I think it's very easy to do in that corner, it's very narrow.
“He came and apologised, so I don't think there's much more to it than that.”
Related video
Ferrari’s Italian GP boost: a one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?
Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" F1 Italian GP performance
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Hamilton apologetic for Piastri F1 Italian GP clash which was "my fault"
Hamilton apologetic for Piastri F1 Italian GP clash which was "my fault" Hamilton apologetic for Piastri F1 Italian GP clash which was "my fault"
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
Russell wants change to Monza's ‘get out of jail free’ corner
Russell wants change to Monza's ‘get out of jail free’ corner Russell wants change to Monza's ‘get out of jail free’ corner
Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Latest news
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.