Hamilton: Silverstone needs to stop F1 ticket prices rising too much

Lewis Hamilton says that Silverstone needs to ensure its Formula 1 ticket pricing strategy does not get out of hand, citing rising living costs as British Grand Prix prices rise.

The Silverstone race is yet to sell out its full capacity ahead of July's event, having achieved a total attendance of 480,000 last year across the grand prix weekend.

Although the circuit's managing company puts this down to multiple areas: the post-COVID bounce losing its effect, changing habits among ticket buyers, and the dominance of Red Bull, the price of tickets has also been suggested as a factor by those seeking to attend the grand prix.

Remaining four-day grandstand tickets are all priced about £600, with general admission in that span currently available for over £400.

Hamilton stated that ensuring ticket prices do not increase any further should be top of Silverstone's priorities, and should also work on making it a more affordable event overall.

"I mean, it's an incredible event. If you take it from a bird's eye view, the whole event is...all the space is used up. So many fans come and have a great weekend.

"The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they're continuing to rise and the cost of living nowadays, I think it's too high.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family. It's hugely expensive, so I think it's looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people."

Max Verstappen hit back at that suggestion, stating that any failure to sell tickets was on the shoulders of the promoter alone.

"I don't think it's my fault. I mean, the F1 season is very exciting. There are a lot of teams fighting for wins now," Verstappen countered.

"And if a promoter can't fill the seats and they blame it on someone, then I think they first have to look at themselves, what they're doing wrong. Because in other places it's quite easy to fill."