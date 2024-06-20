Stroll: Aston Martin can offer Newey “young” and “exciting” F1 project
The Aston Martin F1 team has plenty to offer Adrian Newey for his next career steps.
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Aston Martin can offer Adrian Newey the benefits of being part of a “young” and “exciting” project, reckons Lance Stroll.
The Silverstone-based team has ramped up its efforts to lure the star designer on board once his current contract with Red Bull ends in the first quarter of next year.
While a number of teams are in the hunt to try to secure Newey’s services, it has emerged that Aston Martin is doing all it can to succeed after it gave the Briton a private factory tour recently.
It is understood that Aston Martin tried to keep the visit secret, by requesting staff leave the facility when Newey was there, but news of it has still leaked out.
While Newey is unlikely to rush making a call on what he does, with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also understood to have spoken personally to him, the fight to win him over looks likely to be quite intense.
But while other options like Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have their obvious pros and cons, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll reckons that his squad has some aces up its sleeve in terms of what it can offer.
Asked what he thinks the team can give Newey over other competitors, Stroll said: “Well, you know, it's a super exciting factory. We have a young team, but a very exciting project. You know, wind tunnel, everything that you already know. That's very exciting about our team.”
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Stroll said he was unaware of where things were at with Newey, saying the situation looks especially fluid.
“Well, I think everyone in this paddock wants to meet Adrian Newey,” he said. “I hear a lot of things, mainly from you guys. I mean, last week I heard he was going to Ferrari and now he's coming to us. Next week he's going to be going to Williams! So I listen to you guys.
“But I mean, he's a legend in the sport. He has more championships than anyone in this paddock, drivers, engineers, anyone. Everyone loves Adrian and wants Adrian.”
Stroll’s team-mate Fernando Alonso was less forthcoming on the Newey situation when asked ahead of the Spanish GP.
“There are many questions on that,” said Alonso. “I read the rumours, I read the news. But it's coming from the same source and the same websites of one week ago [saying] he was in Ferrari and it was the announcement at 12 o'clock before Canada race. So yeah, rumours are rumours.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel in F1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over F1 China clash
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
The characteristics that are holding back Aston Martin's F1 car
Aston Martin ramps up bid to secure Newey
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Latest news
Red Bull’s Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims
FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week
Autosport Plus
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments