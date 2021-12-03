Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes the tricky traffic situation in Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left drivers in the "danger zone".

The high-speed characteristics of the Jeddah circuit, with blind apexes and a narrow run to the final corner, means drivers on flat-out laps only get to see slower cars ahead of them at the very last moment.

With huge closing speeds between those cars waiting for a clear bit of track to start their run, and those putting in hot laps, one small miscalculation could lead to a big crash.

World champion Hamilton said the situation was far from ideal, as he was caught out by traffic on several occasions - particularly in the qualifying-style runs.

"That's definitely a lot worse than a lot of places we get to – it's Monaco-esque," he said. "The closing speeds on other cars, is definitely getting to a bit of a danger zone."

McLaren's Lando Norris thinks that, with drivers unable to manage the traffic situation themselves because they cannot see around the walls, the door was open for a bit of "chaos" in qualifying.

"Traffic's going to be really difficult because everyone is flying," said the Briton. "It's not that anyone's doing anything wrong. It's just because you can't see around one corner.

"Of course, my engineers are trying to give me feedback on it, that there's five cars waiting ahead and stuff like that, but you've also got everyone overtaking you so they'll go ahead – and then you've got eight cars queuing at the last corner.

Sparks kick up from Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"It's probably going to be chaos, as it always is, but maybe here more than other places, which is not going to be good. But it's part of it. We'll see what we can do."

Despite the concerns about traffic, Hamilton said the track was an impressive one in terms of its challenge and speed.

Asked for his thoughts on the track, he said: "Rapid. Unbelievably quick. It really is incredibly fast and a lot of grip as well. But really nice. Once you get the rhythm, it is a beautiful track."

Norris added that the high-speed nature of the track meant that concentration levels were much higher than they would be at Monaco.

"It's a very tricky circuit: we need so much concentration, because it's also so fast," he said.

"On a street circuit like Monaco a lot of the circuit you have to concentrate a lot, but some of it's also very slow so you can relax a little bit. And it's a bit easier to judge where the wall is and so on.

"Whereas here, all of it is high speed, so judging the distance to the walls is so much more difficult. That makes it like a lot more difficult to concentrate

"It's going be difficult in the race, especially, but it's a fun circuit: especially the first sector. With the barriers and the flow of the whole section, it is a lot of fun."

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
