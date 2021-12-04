Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3

By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren

Lewis Hamilton has been given a reprimand for impeding Haas' Nikita Mazepin during third free practice for Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Mercedes handed a €25,000 fine.

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3

In the closing stages of FP3 at Jeddah's Corniche street circuit Hamilton was cruising around in the first sector while Mazepin was on a fast lap behind him.

Through the blind Turn 8 Mazepin had to take avoiding action as Hamilton appeared unaware the Russian was closing in.

The stewards found that while Hamilton was told about Mazepin's position 10 seconds before the incident, he wasn't given further updates until the Haas car was alongside the world champion.

It therefore gave Hamilton his second reprimand of the 2021 season, but also imposed a €25,000 fine on Mercedes, stressing the importance of relaying traffic information on Jeddah's narrow and blind layout.

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representative and examined video and team radio evidence," the FIA stewards' statement read.

"The driver was given a 10 second warning that Car 9 was approaching when he was at Turn 2. Due to a failure in communication by the Team he was not given another warning until Car 9 was alongside him.

"The Stewards accept that this circuit presents challenges for drivers in relation to using their mirrors as the method of determining the approach of overtaking cars.

"Although it is the driver’s ultimate responsibility to avoid impeding, for this circuit the driver must depend upon the Team to communicate efficiently. This did not happen in this case and accordingly the penalty for the Competitor is imposed.

"The Stewards take this opportunity to emphasise that due to the nature of this circuit it is essential that teams communicate effectively and proactively with their drivers. This is not to be taken as a precedent for other circuits."

Hamilton was also summoned for an alleged yellow flag breach but was cleared after the stewards found the system was activated accidentally.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“The Race Director reported to the Stewards that the double yellow flag warning on the FIA Marshalling System was activated at Light Panel Number 6 accidentally, for less than 1 second,” a separate bulletin from the FIA read.

“As the on-board video of Car 44 (to be released by the Commercial Rights Holder following this Decision) clearly shows, there was no yellow flag displayed, no yellow lights were displayed to that driver and the yellow warning light was not visible on the driver’s steering wheel.”

shares
comments

Related video

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari
Previous article

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3 Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3

Alpine: No shootout between Alonso, Piastri for 2023 F1 seat Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Alpine: No shootout between Alonso, Piastri for 2023 F1 seat

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Latest news

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3

Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
19 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.