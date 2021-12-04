Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3 Next / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton takes pole as Verstappen crashes on last lap
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole

By:

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as title rival Max Verstappen crashed at the very last corner of his final lap.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole

Hamilton will start ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Bottas

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'27.511   253.984
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'27.622 0.111 253.662
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'27.653 0.142 253.572
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'28.054 0.543 252.417
5 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'28.123 0.612 252.220
6 France Pierre Gasly 1'28.125 0.614 252.214
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'28.180 0.669 252.057
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'28.442 0.931 251.310
9 France Esteban Ocon 1'28.647 1.136 250.729
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 1'28.754 1.243 250.427
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'28.668 1.157 250.669
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 1'28.885 1.374 250.057
13 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'28.920 1.409 249.959
14 United Kingdom George Russell 1'29.054 1.543 249.583
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 1'53.652 26.141 195.565
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'29.177 1.666 249.239
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'29.198 1.687 249.180
18 Canada Lance Stroll 1'29.368 1.857 248.706
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'29.464 1.953 248.439
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 1'30.473 2.962 245.668
View full results

What happened in Q1?

Verstappen set the early bar in Q1, lapping in 1m28.659s, while Hamilton went off at Turn 1 on his first run. After a cruise lap, Hamilton took P1 away with a lap of 1m28.466s.

As the track evolved, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz grabbed the top spot from Hamilton with a lap of 1m28.330s. Verstappen ran again on the same tyres and took P1 back with 1m28.285s, despite a big moment at Turn 2, before Bottas went quickest on 1m28.057s – this despite an engine change since FP3.

Perez then went fastest at 1m28.021s, as teammate Verstappen was forced to abort his last flying lap due to a huge traffic jam of cars at the final corner, while Bottas – who pipped Perez by 0.036s – reported a severe engine misfire and was forced to pit. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo jumped to third, ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, and the Haases of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q1 results: Perez fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 9 1'28.021     252.512
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 9 1'28.057 0.036 0.036 252.409
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 9 1'28.216 0.195 0.159 251.954
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 9 1'28.237 0.216 0.021 251.894
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 1'28.285 0.264 0.048 251.757
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9 1'28.310 0.289 0.025 251.686
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'28.338 0.317 0.028 251.606
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 10 1'28.401 0.380 0.063 251.427
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 7 1'28.466 0.445 0.065 251.242
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 1'28.503 0.482 0.037 251.137
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 1'28.752 0.731 0.249 250.432
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 10 1'28.856 0.835 0.104 250.139
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 10 1'28.899 0.878 0.043 250.018
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 10 1'28.926 0.905 0.027 249.942
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 10 1'28.944 0.923 0.018 249.892
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 9 1'29.177 1.156 0.233 249.239
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 10 1'29.198 1.177 0.021 249.180
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9 1'29.368 1.347 0.170 248.706
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 9 1'29.464 1.443 0.096 248.439
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 8 1'30.473 2.452 1.009 245.668
View full results

What happened in Q2?

The pole position hunters started this session using the medium tyre, with Verstappen setting the early pace at 1m27.953s ahead of Perez by 0.222s and Bottas by 0.277s.

Hamilton ran again, and vaulted up to second, 0.115s off Verstappen’s pace. Perez did likewise and went to the top with 1m27.946s – 0.007s quicker than his championship-leading teammate.

Hamilton went for a third push lap and took P1 near the end of the session with a 1m27.712s, ahead of Perez, Verstappen, Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa, who hit a dawdling Bottas on his final lap), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and George Russell (Williams).

Sainz was slowest of all, after suffering a huge spin at Turn 10 and brushing the wall with his rear wing. On his final run, he had another massive moment – declaring the car “undriveable” – and he was forced to back out.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'27.712     253.402
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 9 1'27.946 0.234 0.234 252.727
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 1'27.953 0.241 0.007 252.707
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 7 1'28.054 0.342 0.101 252.417
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 9 1'28.222 0.510 0.168 251.937
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 9 1'28.314 0.602 0.092 251.674
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'28.344 0.632 0.030 251.589
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 1'28.459 0.747 0.115 251.262
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 7 1'28.574 0.862 0.115 250.935
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 6 1'28.616 0.904 0.042 250.817
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 1'28.668 0.956 0.052 250.669
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 8 1'28.885 1.173 0.217 250.057
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 7 1'28.920 1.208 0.035 249.959
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 7 1'29.054 1.342 0.134 249.583
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 7 1'53.652 25.940 24.598 195.565
View full results

What happened in Q3?

On the first runs, Hamilton suffered a huge slide and had to abort his opening salvo. Bottas set the bar at 1m28.143s, with Hamilton beating him with 1m28.035s.

Verstappen unleashed a 1m27.653s on his first flier, while Bottas improved to P2 at his second attempt.

On the final runs, Hamilton took P1 with 1m27.511s, 0.111s ahead of Bottas. Verstappen almost clipped the wall exiting Turn 2, but whacked it properly on the exit of the final corner when he was all set to take pole – having set the fastest first two sectors. He was forced to park up with broken suspension.

Verstappen will start third, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Perez, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lando Norris (McLaren), Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 7 1'27.511     253.984
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 9 1'27.622 0.111 0.111 253.662
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 1'27.653 0.142 0.031 253.572
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 1'28.054 0.543 0.401 252.417
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 5 1'28.123 0.612 0.069 252.220
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 7 1'28.125 0.614 0.002 252.214
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 5 1'28.180 0.669 0.055 252.057
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 7 1'28.442 0.931 0.262 251.310
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 1'28.647 1.136 0.205 250.729
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 5 1'28.754 1.243 0.107 250.427
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3
Previous article

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3
Next article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton takes pole as Verstappen crashes on last lap

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton takes pole as Verstappen crashes on last lap
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Saudi Arabia

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins Qatar GP Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins Qatar GP

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton takes pole as Verstappen crashes on last lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton takes pole as Verstappen crashes on last lap

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton reprimanded for impeding Mazepin, cleared of yellow flag breach in FP3

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: The flamboyant F1 ace who lost his best years at Ferrari

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
20 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.