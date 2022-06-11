Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Perez: Red Bull engine problem cost me tow for final qualifying lap Next / Russell: "Only a matter of time" before "dangerous" bouncing causes incident
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving infraction

Lewis Hamilton says he was well within his delta time after being called to the Formula 1 stewards' office for driving unnecessarily slowly in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

Adam Cooper
By:
Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving infraction

McLaren driver Lando Norris was also called up for a similar offence, as the stewards noted an “alleged breach by cars 44 and 4 of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations and non-compliance with race director’s note; driving unnecessarily slowly at 18:59.”

Those notes say that “in order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly during all laps of the qualifying sessions or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the safety car lines shown on the pit lane map.”

After qualifying at the Spanish GP the stewards noted that there were 55 such violations by 18 drivers, but the most serious offenders were Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, both of whom received a warning.

Speaking before his meeting with the stewards Hamilton insisted that he had kept to the delta and had also been off the racing line.

“We're one of the slowest on the straight,” he said when asked about the incident by Autosport. “So I needed a tow. The rule is you have to be within your delta time from the safety car one line to two line.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I was within my delta. I slowed down and pulled offline, completely offline, to let other cars go. But they didn't want to go by.

“So the interesting scenario is when we were in Barcelona, there were cars that just completely ignored the delta, and drove ridiculously slow. I think one or two of them got penalised, like a reprimand.

“But in going as slow as they did, they were like way, way, way slower. They would have gained at least five degrees of tyre temperature cooler.

"And that's why they were so quick. And I remember when they were going slow, I went around them, so I didn't have any problems.

“But anyways, today I wasn't below my delta. I was offline, it wasn't unsafe.”

Asked if he thought he would avoid sanction Hamilton said: “I don't think it's wrong. They had the choice to go by, they didn't. I was within my delta. So if I was below my delta I could understand, but I wasn't.”

shares
comments
Perez: Red Bull engine problem cost me tow for final qualifying lap
Previous article

Perez: Red Bull engine problem cost me tow for final qualifying lap
Next article

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before "dangerous" bouncing causes incident

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before "dangerous" bouncing causes incident
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.