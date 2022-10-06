Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Honda “never really left” F1 given Red Bull ties Next / Tickets now on sale for 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes title hopes in 2021 held back by team sticking to F1 cost cap

Lewis Hamilton says how the FIA handles any cost cap breaches last year is so important because spending proved critical in the outcome of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
Hamilton: Mercedes title hopes in 2021 held back by team sticking to F1 cost cap

After several delays, the FIA is due to announce on Monday its findings in the audits of F1 team spending last year.

Those outfits who were below the $145 million limit will be issued with compliance certificates, while any squad that spent too much will likely face a hearing for potential sanctions.

There has been huge intrigue that two teams have been found to have overspent, with paddock speculation pointing towards it being Red Bull and Aston Martin. Both teams insist, however, that they have done nothing wrong.

But for Hamilton, who lost out in the title chase last year to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the situation is so critical because he knows the influence spending had in their on-track battle.

He cites the fact that while Mercedes had its hands tied and could not bring major upgrades it wanted to over the second half of the campaign, rival Red Bull kept bolting on new bits in a major push.

Asked if it would be damaging for F1 if it is found teams broke the limit, Hamilton said: “For sure, because it would put in question our values, the integrity of the sport.

“I remember last year, as a driver, you are always asking for updates. I remember at Silverstone we got our last update, and it was worth almost three tenths. I’m pretty certain it cost less than a million… but maybe over time it would cost more in terms of being built.

“I remember after that needing more updates, but then seeing trucks from those guys [Red Bull], updates continuing to arrive on the other car. I was thinking, ‘jeez, it’s gonna be hard to beat them in the championship if they keep bringing updates’.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He added: “It’s so integral to the development race. If we had another half a million to spend, we would have been in a different position at some of the following races if we had brought another floor, which we could have easily done.

“But that’s not the name of the game and I’m grateful our team is very strict and abides [to the rules]. The way we work, they did an amazing job. It needs to be taken seriously.”

Hamilton hopes that when the FIA announces its findings in to the 2021 cost cap, that it does so with a proper explanation and complete openness so competitors and fans can understand exactly what has happened.

“I think it’s imperative,” he said. “We need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport.

“I don’t know enough about it, there are a lot of conversations in the background but no-one truly knows. There’s different numbers and different things being said.

“I was expecting the results to come out already and I like to think if it’s been delayed it’s because it’s being taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport.

“I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach. But I don’t know if there is, so I’ll wait just as you will.”

While Red Bull has been the main focus over a potential rules breach, the team has insisted that it has done nothing wrong and that’s its 2021 submission was below the limit.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Insiders have even suggested that the team was several million dollars below the $145 million cap as it wanted to give itself some leeway to prevent it from going over.

Read Also:

Max Verstappen, who could wrap up his second world title in Japan this weekend, said he was ignoring the paddock speculation on the topic, especially as he was convinced Red Bull was in the right.

“First they [the FIA] have to decide that something is wrong,” he said. “And as far as I know, and also based on what I hear from the team, we haven't done anything wrong.

“So to be honest I’m not really busy with all these kind of things. It’s up to the FIA and the teams and I just have to focus on driving. I don't have much more to say on that, I guess we will find out on Monday."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Honda “never really left” F1 given Red Bull ties
Previous article

Verstappen: Honda “never really left” F1 given Red Bull ties
Next article

Tickets now on sale for 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Tickets now on sale for 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title Japanese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title

Why F1 faces cost cap "game over" risk on results day
Formula 1

Why F1 faces cost cap "game over" risk on results day

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.