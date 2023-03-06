Subscribe
Previous / Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Next / What triggered Ocon's bizarre F1 penalty triple whammy
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1

Lewis Hamilton says he has to be a “positive light” for his Mercedes Formula 1 team after a difficult opening race of the 2023 season in Bahrain.

Adam Cooper
By:
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1

Hamilton started the race in seventh place and finished it in fifth after passing team-mate George Russell and benefitting from the retirement of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

However, he was powerless to hold off the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, who had a bad start and eventually recovered to finish third.

Asked if he was concerned that the team hasn’t made much progress since last season, Hamilton insisted that his role is to keep the team motivated.

“Concerned wouldn’t be the word,” he said.

“There is nothing I can say, I don’t want to say too much. We’ve just got to keep working.

“We know we are not where we need to be, and we know that this isn’t the right car. It is a difficult one.

“But I’ve just got to try and stay positive, keep my head up and keep pushing the guys.

“Keep trying to be a positive light for them and get the best points I can.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton dismissed the suggestion that he was closer to the podium than he expected to be after qualifying.

“We were miles away,” he said.

“There was a Ferrari that would’ve been ahead of him [third-placed Alonso], so we would’ve really been sixth. So a podium was nowhere near.”

Mercedes had strong race pace for much of the 2022 season, although the Bahrain opener saw the team struggle with tyre degradation. That pattern was repeated in Sunday’s event.

PLUS: The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

“It generally felt the same as last year,” said Hamilton. “When we did the strategy in the morning I told the guys it wasn’t going to go as far as they said it was going to go, and it didn’t.

“We have just got a lot of work to do. We have just got to add downforce to the car, we’re lacking a lot of downforce.

Read Also:

“That is really where the time will come. As soon as we put more load on the rear and the front we’ll pick up that pace.”

Regarding the battle with Alonso, he said: “It was fun for a moment. He was in a different league at the time, performance-wise, as you saw, because he pulled away so much.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“But I enjoyed the little tussle that we had, and I knew he was going to come by, because of the way he caught me.”

He added: “Big congrats to Fernando today. He did a great job and it is really amazing to see, and to all the Aston Martin team, they did such a good job.

“We’ve got work to do, because half of their car is ours, and they built their car in our wind tunnel, they do their aero in our wind tunnel, so we’ve got some work to do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

What triggered Ocon's bizarre F1 penalty triple whammy
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MGP MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

F1 Formula 1

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

MGP MotoGP

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap” VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.