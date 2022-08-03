Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Next / Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes to beat both Ferraris in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton says beating both Ferrari cars was a “huge” result for Mercedes in Hungary given its struggles to compete so far this year in Formula 1.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes to beat both Ferraris in Hungary

Mercedes showed signs of its pace in Hungary on Saturday as George Russell scored his maiden F1 pole, while Hamilton was left ruing a DRS issue that he felt denied the team a possible front-row lockout.

Ferrari proved quicker through the first half of the race, allowing Charles Leclerc to leapfrog Russell for the lead, only for its pace to nosedive upon switching Leclerc to hard tyres.

Leclerc ended up finishing sixth, while team-mate Carlos Sainz also faded to fourth in the final stint despite running softs. Sainz crossed the line seven seconds behind Hamilton, who ran the same strategy to second place.

Hamilton was joined on the podium by Russell in third place, marking Mercedes’ second straight double-podium finish.

Hamilton said the result was “hugely satisfying” given Mercedes’ struggles this year and his own setbacks in Hungary through practice and qualifying.

“It's a great feeling for us, given the year we've had, and obviously to see the progress that we've started to make,” Hamilton said after the race.

“Last week [in France], just getting the second place last week was huge for us already, and this is now two races in a row that George and I have shared a podium, which is fantastic for the team, points-wise.

“To both finish ahead of the Ferraris is huge for us, given the pace that they've had. And for me, obviously, starting the race in seventh and getting up here is a great recovery.

“I think given the troubles we had through the weekend, that shows that we've got really great pace.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 crosses the line to the delight of his team on the pit wall

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 crosses the line to the delight of his team on the pit wall

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes struggled to adjust to the new aerodynamic regulations in place for the 2022 season, causing it to slip behind Red Bull and Ferrari in the F1 pecking order.

The Mercedes W13 car was blighted by porpoising through the early part of the year, but the team has worked hard to curb it and allow its drivers to unlock more performance from the package.

The double podium has also drawn Mercedes to within 30 points of Ferrari in the F1 constructors’ championship, and means it goes into the summer break with as many podiums (11) as Ferrari from the opening 13 races.

Read Also:

Although Russell admitted to some disappointment after slipping from pole to third in the race, he felt the result was fair given Mercedes’ pace and strategy in Hungary.

“Obviously if you start from pole, to finish anything lower than first position, you'll be disappointed with,” Russell said.

“But when you look at everything objectively, I think that was probably a fair result.”

shares
comments

Related video

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships
Previous article

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships
Next article

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal
Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal

Ferrari sees no need for team changes after recent F1 struggles
Formula 1

Ferrari sees no need for team changes after recent F1 struggles

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target
Formula 1

Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness

Formula 1 might be heading into its summer break but the driver market has erupted following Fernando Alonso’s switch to Aston Martin for 2023.

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

The role of a team principal is a varied and important one, but who are the team principals and what do they do? Click here to find out.

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal

Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will remain with its Formula 1 team for the 2023 season and beyond on a multi-year deal.

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
15 h
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.