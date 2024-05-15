All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range

Lewis Hamilton says he cannot recall a time in Formula 1 when tyres have had such a small operating window.

Jonathan Noble Charles Bradley
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The recent Miami Grand Prix proved to be extremely tricky for drivers to find the sweet spot with their rubber, as a combination of temperatures, track surface and layout created a perfect storm of difficulty.

For Hamilton, things have also not been helped with his Mercedes car being especially sensitive to tyre temperatures where it can easily fall in and out of the perfect operating range.

Reflecting on how things are at the moment, the seven-time world champion thinks that the characteristics of Pirelli’s current 18-inch tyres are something he has never experienced before.

“I think we're just working in a really, like, minuscule window of tyre temps,” he said. “I think it's this tyre. Definitely, in all my career, I don't remember ever having such a small window of working.”

With the penalty of being out of the right window quite extreme, as tiny time loss in F1 these days can mean a large number of positions, Hamilton said it was not an easy situation to deal with.

“Honestly, it's probably the most frustrating thing,” he added. "You look back in the day where you had a much bigger working window to work with. Then you can just optimise the balance and then just have good grip throughout the whole lap. This is definitely my least favourite.”

Hamilton is not the only driver to feel that tyre temperatures are dictating so much about overall performance at the moment.

WilliamsAlex Albon said Miami had highlighted a trend of tyre temperature obsession in F1 right now.

“[It's] more about tyres than anything else," he said. “It feels like China was a bit the same. 

"You drive a bit quicker - you go slower. So there's a lot of almost race management going on in your qualifying laps trying to keep your tyres alive.

“The track's too hot for these tyres. And with all the pressure limits and everything going up, each year, the tyres are struggling. “

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said in Miami that rival Mercedes had to embark on an act of ‘desperation’ in qualifying as it tried medium tyres.

“I think everyone was trying to get something out of it and it just didn't work out, because the tyre characteristics here were simply incalculable,” he said.

“Teams tried it with more or less air pressure and slight changes, and warm-up phases were different. Mercedes even changed to medium, I think that was an act of desperation. That shows that nobody had it under control.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Next article A vote of confidence or biding his time? What Albon's new Williams F1 deal means

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem
F1 ready to consider different engines from 2030 in push for more noise

F1 ready to consider different engines from 2030 in push for more noise

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 ready to consider different engines from 2030 in push for more noise
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Russell: Mercedes went too far in trying to solve last year’s F1 problems

Russell: Mercedes went too far in trying to solve last year’s F1 problems

Formula 1
Miami GP
Russell: Mercedes went too far in trying to solve last year’s F1 problems
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car
Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate

Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Russell "all for" having Verstappen as Mercedes F1 team-mate
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car
Obituary: Commentator and broadcasting giant Neville Hay dies aged 85

Obituary: Commentator and broadcasting giant Neville Hay dies aged 85

NTNL National
Obituary: Commentator and broadcasting giant Neville Hay dies aged 85
Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe