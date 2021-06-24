Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season
Formula 1 / British GP News

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1's return to a capacity crowd for next month's British Grand Prix feels "a bit premature", encouraging fans to remain vigilant with precautions.

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

Silverstone announced on Thursday that it would be hosting a full crowd for its F1 race on 16-18 July as part of the UK government's Event Research Programme for large events.

It will make the British Grand Prix the first race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to run in front of a capacity crowd, having been staged behind closed doors last year.

Seven-time British Grand Prix winner Hamilton felt "split" about the news, saying that he was excited to see the fans return but was uneasy about the rising COVID-19 case numbers in the UK.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to see people, and to see the British crowd, because it is the best crowd of the whole year," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates with his fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates with his fans

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Last year we didn't have them, so to be able to see them and feel the energy that they bring into a weekend.

"On the second, of course I watch the news and I hear about the cases going up in the UK. So on that side, I worry for people, naturally.

"I don't want to turn it into a negative. I am excited to see so many people. The selfish part of me, I want to see all the people there.

"But I turn on the news this morning, and I've been watching it these past days, and I know that the UK rates have increased since people are loosening up a little bit, and not everyone is vaccinated.

"I do worry about people. I read that the vaccinations is good, there's less people being in hospital. But I don't know. It feels a bit premature to me.

"But it's not my choice. People go there, I hope we learn something from it, and I hope people stay safe, keep their masks on. That's what I'd encourage everyone, continue to wash their hands, continue to wear your masks, particularly in those big crowds."

Read Also:

F1 organisers have already confirmed that fans attending must complete a lateral flow test within 48 hours of arriving at Silverstone or have received both of their COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Hamilton called the move "great", he said it did not change his view on it being too much too soon for F1.

"I think as I said, it's been great that we've had people, even in the last race, and I've not heard any negative things come from the last race," Hamilton said.

"I like to err on the side of caution, and slowly build up, rather than full pelt.

"And using our British fans as a test pen, I'm, yeah…"

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Previous article

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

3h
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

3h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
4
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

3h
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

3h
Latest news
Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
F1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

3m
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
F1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

27m
Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
F1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

53m
Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
F1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd
F1

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

1h
Latest videos
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken Styrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd British GP
Formula 1

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean? Plus
Formula 1

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
27m
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Latest news

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.