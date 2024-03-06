All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

Lewis Hamilton says that Formula 1 has reached a “really pivotal moment” in the wake of the recent off-track controversies that have rocked grand prix racing.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is interviewed after Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is interviewed after Qualifying

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The allegations of misconduct by Red Bull boss Christian Horner involving a team employee have been in the headlines around the world for the past month.

That controversy has been followed by news of internal investigations involving FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Asked by Autosport if he was saddened that off-track events are currently dominating the world championship he has contested for the past 17 years, seven-time title-winner Hamilton made it clear that he is concerned by their impact.

"As someone who loves the sport, it's definitely disappointing to see what's going on right now,” the Mercedes driver said. “It doesn't look good from the outside world, the outside looking in.

“I think it's a really, really important time for the sport to really show and stick to its values, holding ourselves accountable for our actions.

“And it's a really, really pivotal moment, I think, for the sport, in terms of what we project to the world, and how it's handled. And it's not been handled very well to this point.

“Transparency is really key. And I'm really, really hoping to see some progress moving forwards.

“I hope it's not a year that continues to go on with this. But it highlights some of the issues we also have within the sport.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, talk in the pit lane

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, talk in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“And when we're talking about diversity, inclusion, that inclusion for example, and making people feel comfortable in this environment, is key. And it's clearly not the case.”

Hamilton later added that fans “need to trust us, they need to be able to trust the sport”.

Asked if he was used to “Piranha Club” behaviour after so many years, he said: "Yeah, kind of. I don't really know what to say.

"This is not the part of the sport that I love. But you find these things, I guess, in business. It definitely is an interesting time.”

Read Also:

Regarding the potential impact of the ongoing Horner saga on Red Bull, Hamilton made some intriguing observations about his time at McLaren, and specifically the disruption that occurred when the leadership of Ron Dennis was called into question.

“Just from my experience obviously having gone through something similar back in the day when I was at McLaren, in the sense of our leader was in question, and was going through a difficult time,” he explained. “And it affected everybody.

“I remember kind of when we were losing Ron, for example, the things that Ron was going through, and the steps that we had to take, it affected all of us.

“A leader is super important because they set the tone, they make sure the team sticks to the core values of what the sport is about, and integrity.

“And whilst there are loads of people further down the trough who are just as important, that lead is key, I think, to the destination that you're working towards.”

Ron Dennis, Team Principal, McLaren Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23 Mercedes, congratulate each other on a world championship success

Ron Dennis, Team Principal, McLaren Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23 Mercedes, congratulate each other on a world championship success

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked what he loves about F1, Hamilton made it clear that he still enjoys the competition and the ongoing quest to be more competitive.

The 39-year-old is entering the final year of his 11-year stint at Mercedes before he joins Ferrari in 2025.

"The things I love about the sport is the team element, it's the competition, it's everyone working to be in the best they can be,” he reflected.

“It's everyone within a team rowing in the same direction, and chasing something that's almost unattainable, which is perfection, innovation and winning the world championship. It's such an incredible thing.

“Then close battles. That's what you want to see more of within our sport.

“We've had the Schumacher dominance, you had my era dominance, it happens all the time. And I think we can't take anything away from Red Bull. They've done such an amazing job.

“I mean, all of what they've done as a team, I think it's really great. And they really raised the bar so high, so we're all striving to get to that.

“It would be great if we were all having a closer battle. But I think that's what's being worked on.”

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover
Next article Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028
Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"

Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery" Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Latest news

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day" Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe