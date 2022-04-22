Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Emilia Romagna GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola Next / F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen takes pole in disrupted qualifying
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Hamilton: "Each weekend is a rescue" right now for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton feels that “each weekend is a rescue” currently for Mercedes in Formula 1 after the team suffered a double Q2 exit at Imola on Friday.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: "Each weekend is a rescue" right now for Mercedes

Hamilton scraped through to the second stage of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by just four-thousandths of a second, but could not make it through to top-10 shootout.

A red flag after the initial runs in Q2 gave time for incoming rain to scupper any chance of improving lap times, leaving Hamilton 13th, two places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

It marked the second time in four races Hamilton failed to reach Q3, having been knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabia, and was the first time since Japan 2012 that Mercedes didn’t get a car into the final stage of qualifying.

“It wasn’t a great session, naturally it’s disappointing,” Hamilton said.

“[You] come here with optimism and you know everyone is working really hard at the factory, and things just don’t come together.

“It’s disappointing. I think we underperformed as a team today. There are things that we should have done that we didn’t do.

“Anyways. We’ll work as hard as we can to move up in the sprint race. It’s going to be a difficult race, but hopefully tomorrow is better weather-wise, and who knows, maybe we’ll move our way forwards.”

Hamilton and Russell will have the chance to move forward during the 21-lap sprint race tomorrow, the results of which will then set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Asked if the sprint meant there was still a chance to rescue something from the weekend, Hamilton replied: “We’ll just keep working hard. Each weekend is a rescue.”

Hamilton was seen speaking with Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff at the back of the garage after dropping out in Q2, but was reluctant to share the contents of their conversation.

“It’s all internal stuff,” Hamilton said. “So I’d rather not share that.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell explained that he struggled chiefly with tyre temperature through qualifying at Imola, with the recurring red flags not helping Mercedes to build up much of a rhythm.

“It was a bit of a shame with how the red flags panned out today,” Russell said.

“But if there is a weekend to not be where we want to be, a sprint weekend is the one to do it. [It’s] not ideal, but we got a chance to recover these positions tomorrow.”

Russell was also uncertain the sprint race would offer much of a chance for Mercedes to move forward, noting the lack of overtaking chances there often are in the Saturday events.

“It’s going to be a bit tricky going into the race tomorrow,” Russell said.

“Usually in these sprint races, not so much happens. It’ll be interesting with these new cars if we can follow a bit closer.

“But I don’t think there’s enough laps with enough degradation for us to take our advantage where we’re generally stronger compared to our current rivals, which this weekend aren’t the top two teams.

“So let’s see what we can do. We’ve got Sunday as well. [We] can only go up.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Emilia Romagna GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Previous article

F1 Emilia Romagna GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Next article

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen takes pole in disrupted qualifying

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen takes pole in disrupted qualifying
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

Haas: Door is open for FIA checks amid F1 B-team concerns Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Haas: Door is open for FIA checks amid F1 B-team concerns

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton explains reasons behind Chelsea FC bid Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains reasons behind Chelsea FC bid

The 10 best drivers in Formula 1 history: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best drivers in Formula 1 history: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell broke F1 floor stay due to Mercedes porpoising in Imola FP1 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Russell broke F1 floor stay due to Mercedes porpoising in Imola FP1

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus
Formula 1

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Latest news

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

Why Verstappen escaped investigation for yellow flag pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped investigation for yellow flag pole lap

How controversy at Imola changed F1 forever
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How controversy at Imola changed F1 forever

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
31m
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Plus

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.