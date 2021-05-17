Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly's form is no fluke Next / Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 News

Hamilton brings in sports and media talent manager Penni Thow for Project 44 business

By:

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has started working in partnership with renowned sports and media talent manager Penni Thow, Autosport can reveal.

The tie-up primarily concerns the development of Hamilton’s Project 44 business.

Recent ventures include the launch of The Hamilton Commission - created to improve representation of black people in UK motorsport - and establishing the X44 team which competes in the Extreme E all-electric off-road racing championship.

Thow will work alongside Hamilton to build Project 44 in support of his racing career, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and entertainment pursuits while the Mercedes grand prix driver focuses on his F1 career.

A source close to P44 said: “Lewis is committed to and focused on his racing career for a number of years ahead but through this partnership, is able to build and grow his business for the longer term.”

Canadian born and New York based, Thow (below) is the founder and chief executive officer of Copper - an investment and talent advisory firm that specialises in entertainment, media, fashion, sports, technology, and philanthropy.

Penni Thow, Sports and Media Talent manager

Penni Thow, Sports and Media Talent manager

Photo by: Sam Wallander

Prior to Copper, Thow was instrumental in building SB Projects as its executive vice president.

She worked alongside American music mogul Scooter Braun, who is best known for managing artists Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin and more.

SB Projects recently sold with Ithaca Holdings in a $1 billion deal to South Korean firm HYBE.

Thow also helped launch the One Love Manchester benefit concert - led by Grande in response to the 2017 bombing of Manchester Arena - that raised in excess of £17 million for the British Red Cross.

She was recognised for her work in leading Bieber’s Give Back Philippines campaign that raised relief funds following Typhoon Haiyan.

Thow also helped build American model Karlie Kloss’ non-profit organisation Kode With Klossy, which provides free two-week STEAM coding camps for young people aged 13-18.

This change to the structure of Project 44 follows Hamilton and long-time friend and 1993 British Formula 3 champion Marc Hynes deciding on an amicable split ahead of the 2021 F1 season.

