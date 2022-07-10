Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Albon rues "moving goalposts" from F1 stewards after Austria penalty Next / Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do"

Gunther Steiner says Haas did “completely the right thing” by keeping Mick Schumacher behind Kevin Magnussen in the Austria Formula 1 sprint, as swapping could have cost them more points.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Stuart Codling
Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do"

Haas drivers Magnussen and Schumacher ran in seventh and eighth for the majority of Saturday’s 24-lap sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, defending from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton behind.

Schumacher asked Haas to swap its cars as he felt he had more pace than Magnussen, only for the team to tell him to hold position.

Schumacher was ultimately overtaken by Hamilton with three laps remaining, leaving the German wanting talks with Haas as he felt the fight “shouldn’t have happened” in the first place.

Speaking after the sprint race, Haas team principal Steiner said he planned to talk to Schumacher and show him the data that proved it was the right call keeping Magnussen ahead on-track.

“We know exactly where we were and to get points for the team, we had to do what we did, and it was the right thing to do,” Steiner said, adding he had told the drivers ahead of the race that the DRS effect would make whoever was running behind think they are faster.

“[Swapping] wouldn’t have worked, because he wasn’t faster. Obviously you are faster because you are in DRS, we spoke about this before the race.

“I explained to them, if you can come out after the start behind each other, the second one thinks he is faster because you are nine-tenths of a second faster because of the DRS effect.

“But that doesn’t make you faster, because as soon as you go in front, the other guy is nine-tenths faster! As soon as you let somebody by, Lewis is so close and will sneak by as well and then get us afterwards.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“We monitored everything and I think we did completely the right thing, because otherwise we would have gone out of the points with both cars, or maximum maybe achieved one point.”

Schumacher also asked for Haas to tell Magnussen to drop back so he could pick up DRS again and use it to defend from Hamilton, which the team ultimately agreed to do.

But Steiner said the team could not have done that too early, “because then you take the risk that if Lewis gets past Mick, then obviously he would find himself in the DRS zone, he could get past Magnussen as well”.

“Then the last three laps when we realised that, even if Lewis gets past Mick, he cannot catch Magnussen anymore, we told Kevin to slow down to get Mick into the zone, and we didn’t do it anymore,” Steiner explained.

“Sometimes you need to be very careful on the defensive and say, hey, what do we want to bring home: two points for sure, or maybe trying for three and risk being left with nothing?”

The two points Magnussen scored for finishing seventh helped give Haas some more breathing room ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship, as well as drawing the team to within five points for AlphaTauri.

shares
comments
Albon rues "moving goalposts" from F1 stewards after Austria penalty
Previous article

Albon rues "moving goalposts" from F1 stewards after Austria penalty
Next article

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly Austrian GP
Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

F1 to discuss "unacceptable" fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 to discuss "unacceptable" fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened” Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Plus
Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points
Formula 1

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

What next for the Haas F1 revival story? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

What next for the Haas F1 revival story?

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
5 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
19 h
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.