Formula 1
Haas has "clear evidence" of F1 US GP track limits breaches

Haas boss Guenther Steiner says his team found "clear evidence" of track limits breaches by rivals at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix prior to requesting a right of review.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Haas studied onboard videos, including shots from following cars, and the team believes that Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant all committed multiple offences at Turn 6 that went unpunished.

The review request will be considered by the original FIA stewards of the event in an online gathering on Wednesday.

Their first task will be to decide whether or not the Haas request ticks all the boxes, notably in terms of presenting a "significant and relevant new element" that wasn't previously available.

If they agree that the request is a valid one, they will then consider that evidence and rule on it.

"It's just a review," Steiner told Autosport. "There's a regulation in place. I mean, in the end, if the stewards didn't have the information, obviously they couldn't take action. I fully understand that.

"But there is information, and now we'll see what the FIA does, once they get the information. I think they need to take action, because otherwise we make rules and then don't do anything about it. That's my opinion.

"Okay, I fully respect if they didn't see the pictures, how can they rule this for sure? But now we have clear evidence of it.

"We just want to bring the case up, because otherwise we need to change the rules. I'm not a big fan of track limits, to be honest.

"I'm the last one who wants penalties on track limits. But if there's a rule in place, we need as a sport to respect rules, that is more the principle of it, than the penalty."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

All four drivers named in the right of review request finished ahead of Haas's Nico Hulkenberg, and in the case of Albon and Sargeant, by just a few seconds.

However, Steiner downplayed any possible impact on the results.

"I don't think the penalty will make a difference to us where we are, at the moment," he said.

"But in the end, we just need to go by the rules, we cannot sometimes apply the rule, and sometimes not. It's not by choice, a rule is there, and if you need to change the rule, let's discuss it, if you need to change track limits, discuss it.

"But not if it is written that it is four times you get five seconds and any consequent [offences] you get another five seconds, that's what we should be doing. Like we did before. It's not that we're inventing something new."

He added: "We will make the case if we can make the case because they should hear it, because there is new evidence. So we will make the case when we get to it."

Other teams queried the abuse of track limits at Turn 6 after the race.

The FIA's view, repeated in a meeting at the following race in Mexico, was that the CCTV didn't provide a clear enough view to make accurate assessments. However, some offences at that corner were flagged on the day.

The FIA has already agreed to have a better system in place for next year's race at COTA's Turn 6.

