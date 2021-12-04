Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display Next / FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

By:

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says his team is evaluating whether it can make Dmitry Mazepin’s offer of a staff bonus scheme work.

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

Mazepin, who owns the Uralkali company that is title sponsor of Haas, has offered to fund an incentive programme to help encourage staff to stay on board for next year.

Rather than change the terms of his sponsorship deal to help increase the team’s budget, he wants extra money to go direct to staff to help keep them motivated.

Mazepin’s son Nikita explained at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the idea came about when he expressed some concern about quality staff leaving.

“I have told him [his father] that I'm very concerned about people leaving, good people leaving,” Mazepin told Autosport.

“I know that different people had different thoughts in their head, but quite some of them were financially concerned. And I'm very fortunate and lucky that he [his father] has heard it.

“He's got an amazing track record of giving what he needs to his employees, which numbers over 45,000 in his companies, and he is a professional in it, not me.

“He came up with this idea totally voluntarily to not, let's say, throw money at people, as bad as it may sound, but to motivate people and give them an opportunity to achieve certain things and be rewarded for it.”

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, on the grid with his father Dmitry Mazepin

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, on the grid with his father Dmitry Mazepin

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport for his thoughts on the plan, Steiner said he did not think there was any huge worry about Haas losing personnel because of the challenges imposed by an expanding calendar.

Read Also:

However, before going ahead and accepting Mazepin’s offer, he said Haas needed to check on potential implications regarding F1’s budget cap.

“We don't have people running away,” he said. “We have about 60 people which are with us from the beginning. At the end of the season sometimes every year a few people leave because they want to move on in their career. They want to move on from going to all the races, so it's not something unexpected.

“On the offer from Dmitry, we are looking in to how we can make it work with budget cap legally and all that stuff. Then we'll see when we get back to him.”

shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Next article

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
UK government asks Mercedes to reconsider Grenfell supplier sponsorship Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

UK government asks Mercedes to reconsider Grenfell supplier sponsorship

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

Mazepin unsure if he has to use ‘too fat’ Haas F1 chassis for final races Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mazepin unsure if he has to use ‘too fat’ Haas F1 chassis for final races

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Latest news

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
15 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.