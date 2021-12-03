Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah Next / Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Nikita Mazepin says his father’s offer to Haas to set up an incentive scheme for staff has been prompted by genuine concerns about the pressures Formula 1 personnel face.

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

A gruelling travel schedule with more regular triple-headers, allied to a 23-race calendar next year, has prompted a growing number of F1 regulars to look for job opportunities elsewhere.

Haas has not escaped losing a number of its staff who have decided against staying on for the long haul.

But with the American-owned squad needing as many good people on its books as possible as it bids to move off the bottom of the rankings next year, Mazepin wants to set up a bonus scheme for those that commit to stay.

Speaking about why his father had done it, Nikita Mazepin said that he had voiced some worries about Haas personnel leaving, and where that would leave the team going forward.

“I have told him [his father] that I'm very concerned about people leaving, good people leaving,” Mazepin told Autosport.

“I know that different people had different thoughts in their head, but quite some of them were financially concerned. And I'm very fortunate and lucky that he has heard it.

“He's got an amazing track record of giving what he needs to his employees, which numbers over 45,000 in his companies, and he is a professional in it, not me.

“He came up with this idea totally voluntarily to not, let's say, throw money at people, as bad as it may sound, but to motivate people and give them an opportunity to achieve certain things and be rewarded for it.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, on the grid with his father Dmitry Mazepin

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, on the grid with his father Dmitry Mazepin

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The most important thing about it is [that] it happened totally voluntarily. He doesn't get anything from it, apart from I think he's in a stage of his life where he wants to give things back because he's got enough success.

“He now really is concerned about the people that actually do the hard work, people that work in the mines, in his factories, and the real employees at the very, very low level in the teams.”

Mazepin said that the bonus scheme was only a suggestion at the moment, and that it would require Haas to not only accept it but also ensure that the team played its part in delivering staff what they needed to want to stay.

He added: “I'm not sure if it will happen, because it [the offer] actually has clauses of looking after the people and giving them a good experience. That needs to come from the team because he [Dmitry Mazepin] is only [a sponsor].”

Read Also:

While any ramping up of staff income would have to be included in F1’s budget cap regulations, Mazepin said Haas was so below the current limit that it would not cause an issue on that front.

“From what I know, we're way below the budget cap anyway, so it will get a little bit closer to it,” he said.

“And that goes towards people having a better life. And not only them, but their families having a better life, which is the most important thing to make it a good success.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah
Previous article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah
Next article

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

FIA Presidential candidate ben Sulayem gets Motorsport UK support
General

FIA Presidential candidate ben Sulayem gets Motorsport UK support

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Nikita Mazepin More
Nikita Mazepin
Mazepin unsure if he has to use ‘too fat’ Haas F1 chassis for final races Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mazepin unsure if he has to use ‘too fat’ Haas F1 chassis for final races

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

What to expect from F1's rookie trio in 2021 Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from F1's rookie trio in 2021

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

Ferrari junior Shwartzman joins Haas F1 for Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1

Ferrari junior Shwartzman joins Haas F1 for Abu Dhabi rookie test

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Latest news

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.