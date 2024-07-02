All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin begins testing in Europe as EU sanctions lift

Mazepin tests GT3 car in Hungary after being allowed to enter EU as sanctions lift

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Nikita Mazepin, Ferrari 296 GT3 at Balton Park, Hungary

Former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has completed a GT3 test in Hungary after the sanctions imposed against him by the European Union were lifted at the start of the year.

In a ruling by the European Union's General Court on 20 March, Mazepin was removed from the list of individuals who had been sanctioned in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU had reasoned that there were no obvious links between the 25-year-old and his father Dmitry, who was also put on the sanction list, beyond their obvious family ties. Hence, it concluded that there was no reason for him to remain subject to any restrictive measures.

After the Council of the EU decided not to appeal the decision of the court, the judgement to annul the sanctions took full effect on 30 May, allowing Mazepin to return to the EU for the first time in years.

The Russian driver took advantage of the decision to travel to the new Balton Park Circuit in Hungary to test an LMGT3 car, believed to be a Ferrari 296 GT3, as he continues to look for more opportunities in racing.

"I am happy the EU has acknowledged that athletes like myself who have no relation to politics should not be placed under sanctions," he said of the decision.

"It is my hope that all athletes who are currently prevented from participating in international competitions due to geopolitics will be returned to their rightful place in the sporting community."

Nikita Mazepin, Ferrari 296 GT3 at Balton Park, Hungary

Nikita Mazepin, Ferrari 296 GT3 at Balton Park, Hungary

Photo by: Nikita Mazepin

Mazepin lost his F1 drive after a single season with Haas in 2021 after the American team terminated their contract in the wake of Russia attacking neighbour Ukraine in early 2022.

It also ended its sponsorship agreement with Uralkali, a Russian fertiliser company run by Mazepin's father Dmitry.

Haas and Uralkali subsequently went to court, with the latter demanding a refund of $13 million after claiming that its contract had been breached.

It was only last month that a Swiss arbitration court issued a ruling for this long-running case, with Haas allowed to keep a portion of the sponsorship fee that covered their agreement until it was terminated on 4 March, 2022 - and required to refund the remaining amount.

Autosport understands that Haas has to return a sum of around $9 million out of the $13 million that Uralkali had paid in advance for the second year of their contract in 2022. In addition, the outfit has to pay Nikita Mazepin his full salary for the same season, plus legal costs.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Next article Should the FIA clamp down on Verstappen-style defending? Our F1 writers have their say

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

MotoGP
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team
Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
More from
Nikita Mazepin
Mazepin has EU sanctions lifted after court ruling

Mazepin has EU sanctions lifted after court ruling

Formula 1
Mazepin has EU sanctions lifted after court ruling
Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Asian Le Mans
Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series
What to expect from F1's rookie trio in 2021

What to expect from F1's rookie trio in 2021

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What to expect from F1's rookie trio in 2021

Latest news

Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

F1 Formula 1
Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas
Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025

Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025

INDY IndyCar
Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025
Horner: McLaren criticism of Verstappen "wrong and unfair"

Horner: McLaren criticism of Verstappen "wrong and unfair"

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Horner: McLaren criticism of Verstappen "wrong and unfair"
IndyCar’s incoming electrical hybrid engine system explained

IndyCar’s incoming electrical hybrid engine system explained

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar’s incoming electrical hybrid engine system explained

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe