Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Practice report

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah

By:

Lewis Hamilton edged out title rival Max Verstappen to lead opening practice in Saudi Arabia as the Formula 1 drivers got their first taste of the new Jeddah track.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah

Following Porsche Supercup and Formula 2 practice sessions earlier in the day, F1 became the third series to sample the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which many had compared to the Baku and Valencia tracks.

Championship leader Verstappen managed set the early pace in the session for Red Bull, completing his initial runs on the hard compound tyre. The Dutchman sat almost two seconds clear of the field at points as he quickly found his feet around the track, eventually whittling his best lap on hards down to a 1m30.014s.

Title rival Lewis Hamilton was not as swift to get up to speed despite running on softs, finishing six-tenths of a second off Verstappen’s best lap during the opening runs with team-mate Valtteri Bottas sitting third on softs.

As the track continued to evolve and the entire field switched to softs for the second half of the session, lap times continued to get quicker, with Hamilton and Bottas leapfrogging Verstappen on the timesheets.

Bottas moved five-thousandths of a second clear of Verstappen with his second run on soft tyres, only for Hamilton to then find another two-tenths of a second, setting a best lap time of 1m29.786s with 15 minutes remaining.

It would be enough to give Hamilton P1 at the end of the session, narrowly keeping the Mercedes driver ahead of Verstappen, who improved in the dying moments of the session to finish second.

Verstappen wound up a quick lap on softs to cross the line in the final minute of running, but fell 0.056 seconds shy of Hamilton at the top.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen had a late mix-up with Esteban Ocon as the Alpine driver tried to allow him through into Turn 1, only for both cars to run wide and narrowly avoid contract. It was the only near-miss of the session, though, which went by without any major interruption and only a couple of yellow flags.

Bottas ended the session third for Mercedes, and enjoyed his first running at the Jeddah circuit, telling his engineer midway through the session: “F*** this track is cool.”

Pierre Gasly ended the session fourth-fastest for AlphaTauri, finishing within half a second of Hamilton at the front, while Antonio Giovinazzi was a surprise fifth for Alfa Romeo after a late improvement on soft tyres.

Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari, with Sainz finding a decent amount of time after making the switch to softs, while Daniel Ricciardo took eigth thanks to a couple of improvements through his second run on softs.

Fernando Alonso took ninth for Alpine after improving on hards during the second half of the session, while Sebastian Vettel closed out practice in 10th place for Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez struggled to match Verstappen’s pace in the sister Red Bull RB16B, ending FP1 in 11th place, over a second behind his team-mate.

Ocon improved after the mix-up with Verstappen to finish 12th ahead of Lando Norris and Lance Stroll, while Yuki Tsunoda took 15th as none of the quartet matched their respective team-mates for pace.

Kimi Raikkonen finished 16th for Alfa Romeo, almost one second down on Giovinazzi in fifth. George Russell led Williams’ efforts in 17th ahead of Haas’s Mick Schumacher, while their respective team-mates, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin, propped up the timesheets in 19th and 20th place.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1'29.786  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 23 1'29.842 0.056
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 24 1'30.009 0.223
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 28 1'30.263 0.477
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 27 1'30.318 0.532
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 26 1'30.564 0.778
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1'30.600 0.814
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 25 1'30.608 0.822
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 27 1'30.842 1.056
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 25 1'30.886 1.100
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 27 1'30.960 1.174
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1'31.023 1.237
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 23 1'31.029 1.243
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'31.044 1.258
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 26 1'31.099 1.313
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 26 1'31.296 1.510
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 28 1'31.343 1.557
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 24 1'31.525 1.739
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 27 1'31.821 2.035
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 1'33.464 3.678
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Previous article

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Next article

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Latest news

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.