Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

By:

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes was fastest in the opening day of Hungarian Grand Prix practice at the Hungaroring on Friday, the 11th round of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season.

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

After the British Grand Prix’s sprint format debut, practice reverted to a pair of one-hour Friday sessions in Budapest.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest ahead of Bottas in FP1 but he struggled with his car's balance in FP2, and Bottas led team-mate Lewis Hamilton in setting the fastest times of the day overall.

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 21 1'17.555     203.360
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 26 1'17.616 0.061 0.061 203.200
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1'17.722 0.167 0.106 202.923
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 24 1'18.115 0.560 0.393 201.902
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 27 1'18.181 0.626 0.066 201.731
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 26 1'18.385 0.830 0.204 201.206
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1'18.391 0.836 0.006 201.191
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1'18.466 0.911 0.075 200.999
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 26 1'18.649 1.094 0.183 200.531
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'18.755 1.200 0.106 200.261
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 26 1'18.765 1.210 0.010 200.236
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 1'18.770 1.215 0.005 200.223
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 22 1'18.989 1.434 0.219 199.668
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 27 1'19.265 1.710 0.276 198.973
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 24 1'19.724 2.169 0.459 197.827
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 24 1'19.824 2.269 0.100 197.579
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 26 1'20.383 2.828 0.559 196.205
18 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 23 1'20.639 3.084 0.256 195.582
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 1'20.992 3.437 0.353 194.730
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 5 1'21.889 4.334 0.897 192.597
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace during a long opening run, as Honda checked out his engine that was involved in his 51g accident at Silverstone, working down to 1m19.025s on the hard tyres.

Mercedes ran the soft tyres relatively early, with Bottas producing 1m17.616s to lead the way. Hamilton got within 0.106s of that for P2 with 20 minutes to go.

The session was then interrupted by Yuki Tsunoda crashing his AlphaTauri at Turn 4, causing a red flag.

At the resumption, Verstappen fitted softs and unleashed a lap of 1m17.555s, beating Bottas by 0.061s. Hamilton was third on 1m17.722s.

Carlos Sainz was best of the rest for Ferrari, over half a second down with a time of 1m18.115s. Pierre Gasly was fifth for AlphaTauri, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was seventh from Lando Norris (McLaren) and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP2 results: Bottas fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 29 1'17.012     204.794
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27 1'17.039 0.027 0.027 204.722
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 1'17.310 0.298 0.271 204.004
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1'17.759 0.747 0.449 202.826
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 23 1'17.824 0.812 0.065 202.657
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 31 1'18.113 1.101 0.289 201.907
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 27 1'18.169 1.157 0.056 201.762
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 31 1'18.228 1.216 0.059 201.610
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 25 1'18.313 1.301 0.085 201.391
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 30 1'18.320 1.308 0.007 201.373
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 30 1'18.370 1.358 0.050 201.245
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 32 1'18.441 1.429 0.071 201.063
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 26 1'18.737 1.725 0.296 200.307
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 21 1'19.277 2.265 0.540 198.942
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 29 1'19.292 2.280 0.015 198.905
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 30 1'19.479 2.467 0.187 198.437
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 1'19.671 2.659 0.192 197.959
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 29 1'19.817 2.805 0.146 197.597
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 28 1'20.186 3.174 0.369 196.687
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 28 1'21.881 4.869 1.695 192.616
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

In FP2, Bottas set the early pace on mediums at 1m18.376s – 0.046s clear of Verstappen after the first runs, with Hamilton almost half a second slower. After a visit to the pits, Hamilton went for a second run and jumped to the top on 1m18.140s, while Sebastian Vettel got to within 0.088s of the pace using soft tyres on his Aston.

As in FP1, the Mercedes duo again went early to run the softs, with Bottas producing 1m17.012s and Hamilton achieving 1m17.039s, which was 0.027s slower.

Verstappen’s soft run was poor, 0.298s off the pace, and he complained of massive understeer. Team-mate Perez, eight-tenths off the pace, was beaten to the fourth-fastest time by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. Gasly was sixth, ahead of Alonso, Vettel, Norris and Stroll.

shares
comments
F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

Previous article

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

2 h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

41 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

50 min
4
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

2 h
5
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

19 h
Latest news
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
F1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

41m
F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

50m
Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
F1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

2 h
Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
F1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

2 h
Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
F1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?
Esports

What next for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.