Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Giovinazzi hopes COTA FP1 crash won’t hurt F1 return chances

Antonio Giovinazzi hopes his crash early in practice for the United States Grand Prix on Friday won’t hurt his chances of a Formula 1 return, but admitted it “doesn’t help.”

Luke Smith
By:
Giovinazzi hopes COTA FP1 crash won’t hurt F1 return chances

Ferrari reserve driver Giovinazzi was handed his second practice run-out of the season with Haas at the Circuit of The Americas on Friday, having previously appeared for the team in FP1 at Monza.

But the Italian’s session lasted less than eight minutes after he lost control through the esses in the first sector, causing his car to spin into the barrier on the left-hand side of the track.

It came as a dent to Giovinazzi’s hopes of making a full-time return to F1 in 2023 with Haas, where he has been in contention to replace Mick Schumacher next year.

Giovinazzi took full blame for the incident while noting the windy conditions, but hoped the mistake would not affect his chances of getting a seat for next year give his previous three seasons of racing experience.

“For sure it doesn’t help,” Giovinazzi admitted. “But on the other side, I showed already what I could do in Formula 1.

“I know that it’s not this one lap and a few corners that will end my career. Let’s see what happens, but yeah, just looking like forward now and see what happens.

“Already I did three years in F1. If people want me, it’s not because of today. It’s in the past what I did and what I will do, so let’s see.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Giovinazzi was able to get his car out of the barrier under the red flag, but in doing so caused damage to the clutch that forced the team into replacing it ahead of FP2. Haas also confirmed that a new gearbox was required, meaning Giovinazzi could not return to the track.

Giovinazzi said he was not expecting any more F1 opportunities this year, given he is not eligible for the end-of-year test in Abu Dhabi nor is he scheduled for any more practice appearances.

“But never say never in F1,” he added. “We saw what happened with Nyck [de Vries] in Monza. Let’s see what happens. But so far yeah, I don’t know what I will do in 2023.”

Read Also:

Haas has one of only two unconfirmed seats on the grid for next year, but it is widely expected the vacancy at Williams will be filled by F2 driver Logan Sargeant.

Haas has maintained it is in no rush to decide on the second seat, with incumbent driver Schumacher and Aston Martin reserve Nico Hulkenberg also under consideration.

Giovinazzi said that while his focus was on returning to F1, a switch to the Hypercar category in the World Endurance Championship - where Ferrari will race from next year - was the next-best plan.

“Of course the priority is to come back here,” he said.

“If not, already it’s not a secret, I would like to go to Hypercar. So yeah, let’s see what happens. It can be an option.”

shares
comments
F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’ United States GP
Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz United States GP
Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Christian Horner has led the tributes to “inspirational” Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died the age of 78 on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
10 h
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.