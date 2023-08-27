Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance Next / Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Pierre Gasly has said his podium in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix is further proof the Alpine Formula 1 team is heading in the “right direction” following its management turmoil.

Matt Kew
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, arrives on the podium

French driver Gasly finished fourth on the road in a chaotic rain-hit race at Zandvoort but a pitlane speeding penalty for Sergio Perez bumped him up to third. The result marks Alpine’s second top-three classification in as many rounds, with Gasly also ranking third in the Belgian sprint race.

This brace of headline results follows immediately after team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane - an Enstone veteran of 34 years - parted company following differences of opinion with senior management at owner Renault over the squad’s direction. Chief technical officer Pat Fry is also off to Williams.

In addition, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was moved aside to work on “special projects”, with former FIA staffer Bruno Famin taking over the motorsport operation alongside his ongoing role leading the Viry-based F1 engine programme.

Gasly reckoned his podium behind Fernando Alonso and dominant Zandvoort winner Max Verstappen proved once again that Alpine was heading in the “right direction”.

He told French broadcaster Canal+: “We need to keep working, keep improving the car and work this way until the end of the year.

“I'm glad to see that things are falling into place within the team, we're learning to work better and better together. It's going in the right direction, and we proved it again today.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

Having started 12th, Gasly’s strong result was predicated on pitting for intermediate tyres at the end of the opening lap in response to a shower as the lights went out. The majority of the grid took longer to respond, pitting at the end of the second tour.

Gasly added he “immediately understood” what was at stake at the time of the first cloud burst, in a race that was later red flagged for 43 minutes owing to another downpour.

He said: “We had to make extremely important decisions.

“Coming out of the last corner on lap one, I immediately understood that there was a big opportunity for us, so I asked the team to pit straightaway, and it paid off.

Read Also:

“Then, we had a car that worked well today; I managed to fight with the Ferrari, to stay rather close to Alonso.”

He added: “Many things happened, but you had to stay calm. I am really happy with the team's work and what they achieved.”

 
shares
comments

Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Alpine More
Alpine
Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment”

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment”

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment” Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment”

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

WEC

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

F1 Formula 1

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

INDY IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe