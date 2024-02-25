All Series
Formula 1

“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation

Ford has added to the pressure on Red Bull to complete its investigation into the allegations surrounding its Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Erik Junius

As silence continues on the progress of Red Bull's probe into allegations made against Horner by a female employee, Ford has upped the ante in urging the energy drinks company to get on with matters.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Ford CEO Jim Farley has written to Red Bull making it clear the brand is not happy with the lack of progress over a matter it thinks needs to be taken very seriously.

In the letter, which has been seen by AP, Farley writes that Ford is “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Farley demanded that Red Bull give “prompt and serious attention” to the matter.

Ford is partnering with Red Bull’s new Powertrains division from the start of the 2026 season, but has already begun marketing activations.

Farley said that Ford, as a family-owned company, was not happy with how it felt things were proceeding, and expressed displeasure that previous requests for greater transparency over the matter had been ignored.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In the letter he added: “As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable.

“It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.”

Ford is not alone in calling for Red Bull to add some urgency to its resolution over the matter, especially with the F1 season-opener taking place in Bahrain next weekend. There are concerns that the controversy could overshadow the first race of the campaign.

Formula One Management (FOM) recently issued a statement making it clear it too did not want the matter to drag on much longer.

“We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” said the statement from F1.

Read Also:

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time.”

While the investigation has been going on, Horner has remained in his role as team boss, and attended its new car launch in Milton Keynes recently as well as last week’s F1 pre-season test in Bahrain. 

He has strongly denied any wrongdoing over the matter.

Previous article Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks
Next article Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas

