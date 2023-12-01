Horner: No 'Pink Mercedes' risk in Red Bull/AlphaTauri F1 collaboration
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has rubbished suggestions that his team's closer collaboration with AlphaTauri will open the door for a repeat of Formula 1's 'Pink Mercedes' controversy.
As part of a revamp that Horner has helped provide input to, a relaunched and renamed AlphaTauri team in 2024 will forge closer ties with its sister team – and take more Red Bull parts than it has done recently.
But the new closer alliance has raised eyebrows in the paddock amid concerns that the collaboration will deliver both teams an advantage – as they can share development ideas and shortcut solutions.
Rival teams have already voiced private worries about the matter and urged the FIA to take a very close look at what is happening to ensure that nothing unfair is going on.
But Horner has insisted nothing untoward is taking place, and the relationship between Red Bull and AlphaTauri will be nothing like that between Mercedes and Racing Point which produced the infamous 'Pink Mercedes' controversy in 2020.
Back then, Racing Point, which was using the Mercedes wind tunnel, produced an RP20 that bore a striking resemblance to the 2019 Mercedes car.
Rival teams eventually protested the design, and Racing Point was found guilty of breaching IP rules with its rear brake ducts, being fined 400,000 euro and losing 15 constructors' championship points.
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Horner said what his team is doing with AlphaTauri is a world away from what happened in the past.
"We're an awfully long way from a 'Pink Mercedes'," he said. "There are some transferable components that are clearly listed within the regulations that you're allowed to supply and that's what they get.
"When you look at the car, there are quite fundamental differences between that car and a Red Bull Racing car. And, arguably, there are other cars on the grid which are far closer in concept than an AlphaTauri is.
"You've only got to look at an Aston Martin or even a McLaren. If you look around the rear suspension of a McLaren, it's very close in concept to that of our own."
Horner also said AlphaTauri's performance on track was ultimately in its own hands, as how it developed from here would be decided at its Faenza factory.
"It's down to the quality of people that will be in the team," he said. "Of course, there are certain components that we can supply, as is the case with Mercedes and Ferrari that supply current grand prix teams with gearboxes, suspension and simulation tools and wind tunnel.
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
"And that is an identical relationship between the companies.
"Of course, it is then down to them how they use those tools. You can see that McLaren have used those tools, in certain respects, better than their supplier has done in half of the year.
"It's really down to them how they make use of what they're permitted within the regulations."
Related video
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Horner: 2021 shows our F1 dominance is no guarantee for next year
Horner: 2021 shows our F1 dominance is no guarantee for next year Horner: 2021 shows our F1 dominance is no guarantee for next year
Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August
Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August
Latest news
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season
Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch
Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch
Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur
Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.