First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

F1 is set to stage its first grand prix in Saudi Arabia on 3-5 December this year, serving as the penultimate round of the 2021 season ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi.

The planned track layout for the Jeddah track was revealed by F1 in March, which is set to be the longest and fastest street track on the calendar with an average lap speed of 250 km/h.

To mark six months until the grand prix, the Saudi Motorsport Company released the first renderings of the pit complex that will be built for the circuit.

The four-storey structure has been designed by Ulrich Merres, one of Hermann Tilke’s architects, and “takes the form of a composed landscape of multi-storey staggered buildings sitting splendidly along side the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, defined in its detail by straight and sleek lines,” per a statement.

“Designed to fit harmoniously within the track and its surroundings, its architectural expression is equally inspired by its idyllic location on the banks of the Red Sea and the layout of the circuit.”

The pit building will offer views of both the track and the Jeddah waterfront, with the circuit being finely designed around the city’s corniche.

Pitlane building, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo by: Saudi Motorsport Company

“We are delighted to share these exclusive renderings of our stunning pit and team building with the world today,” said HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation.

“The pit building stands as a symbol of all that this race represents: welcoming, modern and spectacular.

“With only six months to go until the pinnacle of motorsport reaches Saudi Arabia, preparations are progressing at an incredible rate as our dedicated team gears up for the first ever Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December for a weekend of record-breaking racing and world class entertainment.”

The statement from the race promoter adds that tickets are set to go on sale “shortly”, promising “a weekend of awe-inspiring racing action on track as well as three days of non-stop entertainment and live music experiences off-track.”

Team building, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo by: Saudi Motorsport Company

shares